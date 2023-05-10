Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Live tv
Enjoy summer staycations with these pro tips and relish the season

From decor to food and activities, we've got you covered for a summer party that will create memories to last a lifetime.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2023 21:26 IST
Pro tips for summer staycations
Image Source : TWITTER Pro tips for summer staycations

Sun’s out, fun’s out! Splash into summer with this ultimate list of staycation ideas created by the Scout Elves, who are experts at creating fun right in your home! With soaring temperatures and sunny days, summer makes for the perfect weather to relax, unwind and enjoy with your friends at home. Whether you're looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply want to gather friends and family together for some fun in the sun, a summer staycation party is the perfect way to do it. 

Celebrate summer with fun and festive staycations

1. Bring the beach to your backyard

Buy two kiddie pools, and fill one with sand and the other with water to set up your own backyard beach oasis. A close second to sipping mojitos by the seaside, pool parties are a staple of the idyllic summer vacation. A pool party captures the spirit of summertime fun, whether it is with floating snack trays or games of Marco Polo, a poolside setting ensures you’re diving into the deep end with your party.

2. Create a Relaxing Environment

A staycation is all about relaxation, so make sure your guests feel comfortable and at ease. Consider setting up a cozy seating area or providing comfortable outdoor furniture. Transport your guests back to their childhood summer vacations with a well-stocked box of iced candies and ice cream, and make sure you have enough ice to keep your drinks and cocktails chilled through the party. 

3. Curate the right playlist 

The right playlist can transform the mood of a party, so this is a key step to keep your spirits up and energy high. For daytime summer parties, a playlist of beach jams and easy-listening music is ideal to relax to - and you can also include some of your favourite mid-tempo jams from the 80s to the 2000s.

4.  Order good food and decorate

Create a festive atmosphere by decorating your home or backyard. Consider using outdoor string lights, balloons, or streamers to add a fun and colorful touch to your space. Good food is essential for any party, and a staycation party is no exception. Plan a menu that fits your theme, and be sure to include plenty of snacks and beverages.

 

