Best places to visit in India in September: Top travel destinations September is the perfect month to travel in India. Here are the best places to visit in September — from Kerala to Ladakh and Udaipur to Shillong.

New Delhi:

Monsoon in India has been nearing its end. With that, the skies are clearer, the landscapes are beautiful and the weather is comfortable. This is the perfect time to take your vacation.

But if you’re confused about where you should go for your trip, don't worry. Here are some of the best places you can visit in September in India.

Best places to visit in India in September

1. Kerala in September: Backwaters, Onam and waterfalls

Known as “God’s Own Country,” Kerala in September has emerald backwaters, vibrant greenery and gushing waterfalls. It’s also the time of the Onam festival when traditional boat races and cultural performances take place. Destinations like Alleppey, Wayanad and Thekkady are best during this season. The temperature during September is around 24°C and 30°C.

2. Leh Ladakh in September: Clear skies and Himalayan beauty

Leh in September offers crystal-clear skies and beautiful Himalayan landscapes. This is one of the last months before snowfall blocks mountain passes. Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Thiksey Monastery can be explored without heavy tourist rush. The temperature during September is around 7°C and 20°C.

3. Almora in September: Scenic Kumaon hills and temples

Tucked in the Kumaon hills, Almora is scenic in September. The monsoon leaves behind misty forests, blooming valleys and clear views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul. It’s a great spot for nature walks, temple visits and local handicraft shopping. The temperature during September is around 15°C and 25°C

4. Spiti Valley in September: Monasteries and desert mountains

September is the perfect time to visit Spiti Valley, when the roads remain open and the weather is dry but chilly. With desert mountains, monasteries like Key and Tabo and crystal rivers, Spiti is a dream for photographers and bikers. The temperature during September is around 5°C and 15°C

5. Udaipur in September: Lakes and palaces in full charm

The “City of Lakes” looks charming in September. The post-monsoon glow reflects beautifully in Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar. Travellers can enjoy palaces, boat rides and Rajasthani cuisine without the intense summer heat. The temperature during September is around 23°C and 33°C.

6. Ziro Valley in September: Music festival and cultural vibes

September is time for the Ziro Music Festival which attracts music enthusiasts from across India. Alongside cultural experiences with the Apatani tribe, the valley also has paddy fields, pine-covered hills and trekking opportunities. The pleasant weather makes it perfect for outdoor exploration. The temperature during September is around 16°C and 28°C.

7. Sikkim in September: Kanchenjunga views and monasteries

Sikkim turns beautiful in September with clear skies and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. Lakes like Tsomgo and Gurudongmar are accessible, while Gangtok has monasteries and vibrant markets. It’s also the start of festive celebrations like Pang Lhabsol. The temperature during September is around 12°C and 20°C.

8. Shillong in September: Waterfalls and misty hills

Often called the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong in September is lush with waterfalls like Elephant Falls and Spread Eagle Falls in full flow. The weather remains cool and misty, adding to the charm. It’s also a great time to explore nearby Cherrapunji. The temperature during September is around 15°C and 24°C.

9. Tarkarli in September: Beaches and water sports

If you’re looking for beaches in September, Tarkarli is the place, located on the Konkan coast. The monsoon retreat leaves behind clean, golden beaches with pleasant weather. Known for water sports and scuba diving, Tarkarli is a great pick for both adventure and relaxation. The temperature during September is around 23°C and 29°C.

