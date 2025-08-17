Best places to visit near Surat | Top weekend getaways from Surat Discover the best places to visit near Surat for a perfect getaway. Explore Saputara, Dandi Beach, Vansda National Park, Tithal, Ubharat Beach & more.

Surat is not merely famous for diamonds and food! It is also a great base for some of Gujarat's most scenic and cultural attractions. If you seek a lovely weekend getaway or just a day trip, so many places near Surat are worthy of attention with a blend of history, nature, and local experiences.

One of the best things about visiting these gorgeous places is the sense of tranquillity one feels. It is easy to plan a trip to places near Surat. Let's explore!

Best places to visit near Surat

Dandi Beach: Serenity and history

Approximately 50 km from Surat, Dandi is not just another beach. This is where Mahatma Gandhi initiated the historic Salt March in 1930, and the place thus became a symbol of India's freedom struggle. Now, Dandi Beach is a secluded stretch ideal for a peaceful evening by the beach. A memorial commemorating the place serves as a reminder, and coconut groves around add to the beauty.

Saputara: Gujarat's sole hill station

Approximately 160 km from Surat, Saputara is the ideal getaway from the city's heat and din. Located in the Sahyadri hills, this hill resort is famous for its pleasant climate, greenery, and peaceful lakes. One can take a boat ride on Saputara Lake, hike up to Sunset Point, or go on a cable car ride for panoramic views of the valleys. In the monsoon, the waterfalls around and in Saputara are breathtaking.

Tithal Beach: A holidaymaker's delight

Located in the vicinity of Valsad, some 95 km from Surat, Tithal Beach is among the highest-footfall coastal destinations in south Gujarat. It is a hit with its distinctive black sand and attracts families and tourists for its sunsets and picnics. The beach is accompanied by temples of Shri Sai Baba and Lord Swaminarayan nearby, giving the visit a spiritual flavour.

Ubharat Beach: A serene oasis

If you’re looking for a quieter seaside experience, Ubharat Beach, about 42 km from Surat, fits the bill. With its soft sand and fewer crowds, it’s an ideal spot for long walks, kite flying, or simply enjoying the sea breeze. Vendors here sell local snacks like bhel and roasted corn, making it a simple yet satisfying outing.

Vansda National Park: For the nature enthusiast

Approximately 120 km from here is Vansda National Park, a haven for nature and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Covering 24 sq. km of area, the park has leopards, barking deer, hyenas, and birds of numerous species. Teak jungles and bamboo orchards provide it with a rich green cover, even more so in the monsoon. Gira Waterfalls, on the outskirts of the park, provide an added kick of adventure.

Bardoli: A town steeped in a rich history

Just 35 km from Surat, Bardoli is recalled for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's farmers' satyagraha in 1928. 'Iron Man of India' is a title Patel gained here, which translates to him being given the title of 'Sardar.' Now, Bardoli is a mix of history and culture, its museum and memorials telling the tale of India's struggle for freedom.

From Saputara's hills to the historic beaches of Dandi, Surat is ringed with places that have something for everyone: nature enthusiasts, history enthusiasts, and families. The next time you're in Diamond City, take a day or two-trip around. You may find that the best baubles are not even in Surat's bazaars, but in the escapes just over its edge.