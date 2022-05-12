Beach or Mountains: Where is India heading this summer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Where is India heading this summer

India already has its vacation mode on and has been booking trips to exotic places to escape the heatwave. This is the first summer after the covid induced lockdown and restrictions have been lifted and everyone is excited to break free of their mundane routine. While states like Himachal Pradesh and Goa have been witnessing a surge in tourism, unexplored places in India have also seen an upward trend. people are either running to the mountains to find solace or to the beach to enjoy some sunbathing.

As per OYO’s consumer survey, with 1/4th of the votes, hill stations emerged as the clear winner. However, that’s not it. Nearly 22% said they would love the best of both worlds - with a mix of hill stations and beaches.

Where is India heading this summer?

The survey reveals that when it comes to the hills, over 1/3rd of Indians opted for Manali as their cooling destination of choice, followed by approx. 20% who wish to visit Kashmir this summer. Sikkim, Ooty and McLeodganj were also popular choices among vacationers. Among beach lovers, 58% said that hands down Goa is their dream beach destination in India. This was closely followed by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Kerala with 12% and 11% respectively.

India’s summer wishlist

Well, who doesn’t love a relaxing waterfall during the summers? Among destinations popular for their rivers and waterfalls, a large proportion of respondents (38%) expressed interest in visiting Kullu this summer, followed by Rishikesh (of course, for its watersports!). Alleppey and Jim Corbett were also in the running as India’s top waterfront destinations. It’s summer and who wouldn’t love to catch a beautiful sunset?

Almost 30% of Indians would love to enjoy stunning sunset views while at a beautiful beach in Goa. A close second, 21% said there is no better way to admire the sunset other than a shikhara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar. This was followed by the majestic sunset at the Taj Mahal.

Think summer, think picnics. Right? With 35% each, respondents were split between the houseboats in Kashmir or the ruins of Hampi as their favourite picnic spot. The rest would like to visit any soulful Indian village or countryside for a quick picnic.