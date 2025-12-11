Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam visit Naina Devi Temple after Dhurandhar success: Significance, how to reach Following Dhurandhar’s success, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visited the sacred Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh with family. Here’s the temple’s significance and how to reach.

New Delhi:

Following the box-office success of Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar and his wife, actor Yami Gautam, visited the sacred shrine at Naina Devi in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

The couple was accompanied by Yami’s mother Anjali Gautam, along with Anoop Gautam, Sachin Gautam and Mohit Gautam. They offered prayers and performed traditional rituals, seeking blessings from Maa Naina Devi.

Below, take a look at the video from their visit:

About Naina Devi Temple

The Naina Devi temple is one of the major Hindu shrines in the beautiful foothills of the Himalayas. It is believed to be among the 51 Shakti Peeths, a sacred place where parts of the goddess Sati’s body are said to fall according to legend. Devotees visit throughout the year for blessings on health, happiness, and success, especially during festivals and personal milestones.

The temple complex is known for its quiet atmosphere, detailed architecture, and spectacular views of the hill surroundings. Pilgrims describe the experience as really soothing, thus making the spot a must both spiritually and culturally for any visitors to the region.

Significance of Naina Devi Temple

Goddess Naina Devi is worshipped here as a powerful avatar of the divine feminine energy called Shakti. Devotees believe that offering prayers at this temple protects one from difficulties and gives clarity of mind. The legend goes that the eyes (naina) of the goddess manifested here; it is from this place that it derived its name and spiritual connotation. Generations upon generations have traversed and continue to do so to pay obeisance, offer thanks, and return with prayers granted.

How to reach Naina Devi Temple

The nearest airport is located in Chandigarh, approximately 100 km from the shrine.

The closest railway station is at Anandpur Sahib, around 25 km away.

The temple is about 350 km from Delhi and roughly 100 km from Chandigarh. Frequent State Transport buses operate from major cities across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering convenient connectivity.

Taxis are easily available from Anandpur Sahib as well as Chandigarh. The distance between Kiratpur Sahib and the shrine is about 30 km, including a 13 km stretch through hilly terrain. From Anandpur Sahib, the distance is around 20 km, with the same 13 km portion through the hills.

Visitors can also take the ropeway to reach the temple. This cable-car service was established for the convenience of devotees visiting Maa Naina Devi.

From the Naina Devi bus stand, visitors can continue their ascent using palkis, although many prefer to walk up to the temple.

Important tips for visitors

The temple remains most crowded during Navratri and other festive occasions, so book in advance to avoid hanging in the queue.

Comfortable footwear is a must for the climb.

Services of local guides are available for virgin visitors.

Modest dress and respectful behavior continue to be appreciated as the site continues to be an active place of worship.

Maa Naina Devi stands as a lasting symbol of faith in the Himalayas, welcoming devotees who come seeking blessings, peace and a sense of calm.