5 highest waterfalls in India that will leave you mesmerised this monsoon

5 highest waterfalls in India to visit this monsoon

India is a land of natural wonders, and its waterfalls are no exception. With the arrival of the monsoon, these majestic falls come to life, offering breathtaking views and a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Here are the five highest waterfalls in India that you must visit this monsoon to experience their full splendor.

1. Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka

Height: 455 meters (1,493 feet)

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Kunchikal Falls is the highest waterfall in India. Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, it is formed by the Varahi River and cascades down rocky terrain, creating a spectacular sight. The surrounding dense forests and rich biodiversity add to the allure of this hidden gem. Due to its location in a restricted area, special permission is required to visit, making it a less crowded and serene spot for nature enthusiasts.

2. Barehipani Falls, Odisha

Height: 399 meters (1,309 feet)

Situated in the Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, Barehipani Falls is the second highest waterfall in India. This two-tiered fall, fed by the Budhabalanga River, plunges from the Meghasani mountain, offering a magnificent view against the backdrop of lush greenery. The park is also home to a variety of wildlife, making it a perfect destination for both adventure seekers and nature lovers.

3. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Height: 340 meters (1,115 feet)

Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. It drops from a height of 340 meters into a strikingly green pool, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. The name Nohkalikai means "Jump of Ka Likai" and is associated with a tragic local legend. Surrounded by misty hills and dense forests, this waterfall is a must-visit during the monsoon when it is at its most powerful and beautiful.

4. Nohsngithiang Falls, Meghalaya

Height: 315 meters (1,033 feet)

Also known as the Seven Sisters Waterfalls, Nohsngithiang Falls is another monsoon marvel located in Meghalaya. This segmented waterfall drops from a height of 315 meters over the limestone cliffs of the East Khasi Hills. The seven streams that make up the fall represent the seven states of northeast India, creating a stunning visual effect, especially when illuminated by the sunlight. It is best viewed after a heavy rain when the streams are full and vibrant.

5. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Height: 310 meters (1,020 feet)

Dudhsagar Falls, meaning Sea of Milk, is one of the most famous waterfalls in India, located on the Mandovi River in Goa. With a height of 310 meters, it is a four-tiered waterfall that creates a milky froth as it cascades down the rocky terrain, living up to its name. Surrounded by lush greenery and the Western Ghats, it offers a picturesque view that attracts tourists from all over the world. The best time to visit is during the monsoon when the waterfall is in its full glory.

These magnificent waterfalls not only offer stunning views but also provide a serene escape into nature. Visiting them during the monsoon will ensure you witness their full grandeur and beauty. So, pack your bags, embrace the monsoon magic, and let these waterfalls leave you mesmerized!

