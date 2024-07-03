5 romantic monsoon getaways near Delhi to spend quality time with your partner

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 romantic monsoon getaways near Delhi

The monsoon season adds a touch of magic to getaways near Delhi, making it an ideal time for couples to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are five enchanting destinations perfect for spending quality time with your partner:

1. Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

Location: Approximately 122 km from Delhi

Why Visit: This 15th-century heritage hotel offers a blend of history and romance. The monsoon showers transform its lush green surroundings into a serene retreat. Enjoy a royal experience with panoramic views, traditional architecture, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

2. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Location: Around 235 km from Delhi

Why Visit: Embrace the monsoon wilderness at Jim Corbett, famous for its rich biodiversity and thrilling wildlife safaris. The rains create a picturesque ambiance with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls. Stay at luxurious resorts amidst nature for an unforgettable experience.

3. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Location: Approximately 290 km from Delhi

Why Visit: Known as the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie is a charming hill station offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Monsoon transforms the town into a misty paradise with romantic walks amidst clouds, serene waterfalls like Kempty Falls, and cozy cafes perfect for unwinding together.

4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Location: Around 343 km from Delhi

Why Visit: Shimla's colonial charm and scenic beauty make it an enchanting monsoon destination. Walk hand in hand through lush forests, visit historic landmarks like the Viceregal Lodge, and enjoy panoramic views from the Ridge. The misty atmosphere and cool weather add to its romantic appeal.

5. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Location: Approximately 233 km from Delhi

Why Visit: Experience the eternal symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, in the monsoon season when it reflects a different aura under the rain-washed sky. Explore the Mughal architecture, indulge in a romantic boat ride on the Yamuna River, and savor Mughlai cuisine for a memorable getaway.

Tips for a Memorable Trip:

Pack Light: Due to the unpredictable weather, carry waterproof clothing and footwear.

Plan Ahead: Book accommodations in advance, especially during weekends and holidays.

Capture Moments: Monsoon landscapes offer stunning photography opportunities, so don't forget your camera or smartphone.

These romantic monsoon getaways near Delhi promise a perfect blend of tranquility, romance, and natural beauty, making them ideal for couples seeking a memorable escape from city life.

