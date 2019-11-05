Virat Kohli visits Bhutan on his 31st birthday, here's 5 reasons why you should visit the country too

Nestled amongst the mightly Himalayas, Bhutan is a little country in South Asia that shares its borders with China in the north and India on the eastern, western and southern sides. It is unlike any other place in the world- amply modern yet medieval, deeply rooted in religion and peace.

Recently, Indian cricketer and team captain Virat Kohli visited the country with his 'soulmate' and wife, actress Anushka Sharma. Here are 5 reasons you should consider visiting this beautiful country too!

1. Unmatched natural beauty

Bhutan is a Himalayan nation populated with sub-alpine mountains. The hills are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna and are exotic and native to the country. Imagine standing in a lush green valley with clouds floating all around you. Sounds like a dream right? That's what Bhutan is all about- chilling in nature's lap like no other place.

2. The spicy food

Bhutan is probably the only country in the world that treats green chilies as a vegetable and not a spice. Their national dish 'Ema Datshi' is a cheese soup made with green chilies as the main ingredient. You'll love the different kinds of dimsums including 'aaloo dimsums'.

3. Beautiful monasteries

Bhutan is a Buddhist nation that is known for its culture and monasteries. Paro Taktsang is the most famous monastery situated on the 'Tiger's Nest' hill. It is a long trek with beautiful scenic views situated in the Paro valley.

Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? pic.twitter.com/44sQxD0EiB — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 4, 2019

4. Smoke-free air

Bhutan is a country that has banned smoking by law, as per the Tobacco Control Act of Bhutan 2010. Cigarettes are not sold in the country and good quality air is not a luxury in the Himalayan country. Bhutan has the best quality air that us Indians will definitely enjoy!

5. Happiness is in the air

Bhutan has continuously been named the 'happiest country in Asia'. Bhutanese people are hard workers maintaining their professional and personal life beautifully. They are also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and they've managed to do so without disturbing their natural environment. They live in sync with the environment and have a unique concept of measuring their growth with 'Gross Happiness Index'.