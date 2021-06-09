Madhya Pradesh’s Bhedaghat and Satpura Tiger Reserve make it to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage

Image Source : TWITTER/@INCREDIBLEINDIA Madhya Pradesh's Bhedaghat, Satpura Tiger Reserve in tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage

Travelling might be at hault these days as the country is stuck with the second wave of Covid-19 but there is an exciting news for people who love to travel and explore places in India. Recently, the Satpura Tiger Reserve and Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh are among the six places that have made it to the tentative list of UNESCO's world heritage sites. Madhya Pradesh is known for its beautiful lush green scenic beauty with fountains and lakes. Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad took to his Twitter and shared the news, "ASI had sent nine places for inclusion in the list of possible UNESCO world heritage site and six have been approved for the tentative list. These include Bhedaghat and Satpura Tiger Reserve."

He also tweeted about the other sites which made it to the list stating their specialities.

The six picked sites, other than the two in Madhya Pradesh are Riverfront of the historic city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, serial nomination of Maratha military architecture in Maharashtra, Hire Benkal, Magalighic site, Karnataka and Temples of Kanchipuram. These proposals will remain in tentative list for a year after which the government will decide which one of them to push for in their final dossier to UNESCO, officials said.

With the addition of these six sites, the UNESCO has 48 proposals in tentative list of India.

"As per Operational Guidelines, 2019, it is mandatory to put any monument/site on the Tentative List (TL) before it is considered for the final nomination dossier. India has 48 sites in the TL as of now. As per rules, any country can submit the nomination dossier after one year of it being on the TL. So we can utilise this time to prepare the nomination dossiers," an official said.

-with PTI inputs