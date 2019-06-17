Image Source : PIXABY Kerala Holiday Packages - How to book Kerala tour package through IRCTC

Are you planning to visit God's Own Country? If you planning to escape the scorching heat of Delhi NCR, you definitely have a variety of domestic and international tour packages to choose from. Current hot favourite for people from North is Kerala as a holiday destination in searing heat of June and July. Lush green palm trees, mountains, lakes and beaches, rhythmic backwaters, spice gardens Kerala offers you with all the picturesque location at one location.

IRCTC offers many travel packages through which you can witness the natural beauty of the state. Their 5 nights, 6 days travel and tour package which is named as 'Kerala Honeymoon Package' includes:

DAY 1: Departure from the Secunderabad Railway Station.

DAY 2: Arrival at the Ernakulam Town Railway Station after which you'll check in at the hotel and after you're freshen up you will be taken to Fort Kochi (Dutch Palace & Jewish Synagogue) where you will enjoy the scenic beauty of the place. In the evening, there will be a visit to the Marine Drive.

DAY 3: After having your first meal of the day, you'll be taken Munnar where after checking in at the hotel, you will visit the Mettupetty Dam & Echo Point. During the evening you'll have some free time to shop for your loved ones at the local market.

DAY 4: On the fourth day, there will be sight-seeing of various places that include Eravikulam National Park and Tea Museum, that will occupy most of your day after which you'll depart to depart to Kumarakom and visit the bird sanctuary and at night you will stay in Alleppey.