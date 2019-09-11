5 budget friendly honeymoon destinations that don't require a visa (for Indian travellers)

Budget-friendly honeymoon destinations that don't require a visa (for Indian travellers)!

In India, weddings are always a grand affair. The amount of money spent is insane and parents start saving up for their daughters' weddings even before their college funds. Amidst all the ceremonies and drama, your honeymoon with your better half should be no less. It is a great way to get to know your partner and spend quality time before all the responsibilities start to pour in. So, here's a list of five stunning budget-friendly countries that you must definitely consider visiting on your honeymoon, all without the hassles of visa interviews and paperwork.

1. Bhutan

Bhutan

If you are a couple that enjoys insane natural beauty and mountains, Bhutan is THE DESTINATION for you! Often known as the world's happiest country, Bhutan has a perfect combination of culture, aesthetics and peace in store for you. It is also a great destination for adventure lovers. A trek in the Himalayas, beauty of the Tiger's Nest, stunning Buddhist monasteries, sounds like a perfect honeymoon destination to us! What about you?

Visa requirements: Bhutan offers visa-free travel visa to Indian passport holders.

2. Maldives

Maldives

Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Maldives is famous for its pristine beaches, turquoise blue waters and white sandy beaches. A well-known island resort destination, the smallest country in the world contains a chain of 26 atolls. With one of the lowest populations in the world, this would be a perfect place to have a quiet, private honeymoon vacay with your partner.

Visa requirements: Maldives offers visa-free travel to Indian passport holders for a period of 90 days.

3. Indonesia

Indonesia

Often synonymous with Bali, Indonesia is a country full of culture and outstanding natural beauty. It is the world's largest island country with stunning beaches and beautiful resorts. With amazing water and other adventure sports opportunities for travellers, Indonesia remains one of the most budget-friendly and favourable destinations for honeymooners.

Visa requirements: Indonesia offers visa on arrival for Indian passport holders.

4. Thailand

Thailand

Known as the 'country of smiles', Thailand is a perfect all in one package for honeymooners. Beautiful culture, pleasant climate, gorgeous beaches and amazing Thai food, the perks of visiting this country are endless. The country has a lot to offer in terms of everything, it is completely up to you and your partner to make the most out of this country on your visit!

Visa requirements: Thailand offers visa on arrival for Indian passport holders.

5. Seychelles

Seychelles

An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean and stunning coral reefs, Seychelles is one of its kind. With a very rich and diverse flora and fauna, Seychelles is home to the largest tortoises in the world, the Aldabra. It is a little secluded, but amazing for newly married couples and honeymooners.

Visa requirements: Sechelles offers visa on arrival travel to Indian passport holders.