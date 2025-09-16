Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Full vidhi, 30 samagri items, puja time and mantras Vishwakarma Puja 2025 is on September 17. Here’s the shubh muhurat, complete puja vidhi, 30-item samagri list, important mantras and the spiritual significance of the day.

New Delhi:

Vishwakarma Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals for workers, artisans, engineers, and architects. It is celebrated every year to honour Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the divine architect of the gods. This year, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on 17 September 2025, Wednesday.

Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have designed the palaces of gods, divine chariots, and powerful weapons mentioned in Hindu scriptures. That is why he is revered as the world’s first architect and engineer. On this day, factories, workshops, offices, and machines are worshipped to seek prosperity, safety, and success.

Why we celebrate Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine craftsman. Devotees believe that worshipping him brings progress in business, protection of tools and machinery, and overall prosperity in life. The festival is especially important for craftsmen, labourers, engineers, mechanics, industrial workers, and artisans, as it highlights the dignity of labour and the value of skill.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat and Time

Date: 17 September 2025, Wednesday

17 September 2025, Wednesday Kanya Sankranti moment: 01:55 AM

01:55 AM Brahma Muhurat: 4:33 AM to 5:20 AM

4:33 AM to 5:20 AM Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 AM to 6:07 AM

4:57 AM to 6:07 AM Vijay Muhurat: 2:18 PM to 3:07 PM

2:18 PM to 3:07 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 6:24 PM to 6:47 PM

6:24 PM to 6:47 PM Sayahna Sandhya: 6:24 PM to 7:34 PM

6:24 PM to 7:34 PM Amrit Kaal: 12:06 AM to 1:43 AM (18 September)

12:06 AM to 1:43 AM (18 September) Nishita Muhurat: 11:52 PM to 12:39 AM (18 September)

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

Place the idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma and Lord Vishnu on a clean yellow cloth.

Decorate the puja area with flowers and place a water-filled kalash.

Offer kumkum, rice grains, flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, and raksha sutra.

Apply tilak on Lord Vishwakarma and also on the kalash.

Chant the Vishwakarma mantra while offering flowers and akshat.

Apply tilak and offer flowers to tools, machines, and vehicles.

Offer sweets as prasad and perform aarti with family, staff, or co-workers.

Distribute prasad among everyone present.

Vishwakarma Puja Samagri List 2025

Here’s the complete list of items needed for Vishwakarma Puja:

Idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma Janeu (sacred thread) Haldi (turmeric) Roli (kumkum) Wooden chowki (platform) Yellow cloth Akshat (unbroken rice) Deepak (lamp) Panchmeva (cashew, almonds, raisins, etc.) Honey Flowers (marigold, rose, etc.) Garland Dhoop (incense sticks) Fruits (banana, apple, cucumber, etc.) Sweets (laddoo, barfi, etc.) Raksha sutra (mauli/kalawa) Camphor (kapoor) Desi ghee Mango wood (for havan) Havan kund Cardamom (elaichi) Cloves (laung) Coconut (dry) Coconut (with husk) Kalash (copper or earthen pot) Gangajal (holy water) Betel nuts (supari) Sandalwood powder or paste Perfume (itra) Curd (dahi)

Vishwakarma Puja Mantras

Om Sri Srishtanaaya Sarvasiddhaaya Vishwakarmaya Namo Namah

Om Vishwakarmane Namah

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 is a celebration of skill, innovation, and hard work. From small artisans to large industries, people worship Lord Vishwakarma seeking safety, growth, and success in their work. With puja rituals, samagri offerings, and mantras, devotees honour the divine engineer and pray for prosperity. Celebrating this day reminds us of the dignity of labour and the eternal value of craftsmanship.