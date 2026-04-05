Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Complete puja samagri list for April 5

New Delhi:

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Samagri List: The Vikata form of Lord Ganesha is also included in the eight Ashtavinayak forms. The Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakh is dedicated to this form of Bappa. Worshipping the Vikata form of Ganesha relieves all suffering. With the blessings of Ganpati, one can be freed from known and unknown fears, diseases, grief, and accidents. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls in the month of Vaishakh, holds special significance.

This year, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed on April 5th. Fasting and worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day reduces life's troubles and fulfils wishes. Learn about the items needed for worship on this day. See the list of Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi puja materials here.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Materials List

Lord Ganesha's idol or picture

Akshat

Roli

Sandalwood

Kumkum

Durva

Dhanush

Agarbatti

Pure Ghee Lamp

Kalash

Mooli

Betel Nut

Ganga Jal

Camphor

Aarti Thali

Flowers

Fruits

Laddus and Modaks

Offer Lord Ganesha his favourite things

If you want to receive Ganpati Bappa's special blessings on this auspicious day, be sure to include Ganesha's favourite things in your Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi puja.

Offer 21 Durva grass and red vermillion to Bappa during the puja.

Offer red or yellow clothes and a sacred thread to Ganpati Ji during the puja.

Be sure to include a coconut, a lump of turmeric, and betel nut in the puja.

Offer Ganesha his favourite offerings, such as Modaks and gram flour Laddus.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is not just about rituals, but about faith, discipline and seeking inner strength through devotion to Lord Ganesha. Observing the fast, performing puja with the right samagri and offering his favourite items are believed to remove obstacles and bring clarity in life. Whether one follows every ritual in detail or keeps it simple, the essence lies in sincerity and intention. This auspicious day offers an opportunity to pause, reflect and seek blessings for a smoother path ahead. With devotion and consistency, it becomes a meaningful step towards peace, protection and fulfilment of wishes.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

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