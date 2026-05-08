Vat Purnima 2026: Is the vrat in May or June? Check the correct date and puja timings

New Delhi:

Vat Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month and holds special importance for married Hindu women. The fast is dedicated to Goddess Savitri, which is why it is also known as Vat Savitri Vrat in many regions of India.

Women observe this vrat for the long life and well-being of their husbands. In states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and several parts of South India, the fast is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima, while many regions in North India celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat on Jyeshtha Amavasya instead. In 2026, the Amavasya-based Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 16. Here’s when the Purnima vrat will be observed and how the rituals are traditionally performed.

Vat Purnima 2026 date and timing

Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 29, 2026.

Purnima tithi begins: 03:06 AM on June 29, 2026

Purnima tithi ends: 05:26 AM on June 30, 2026

Vat Purnima 2026 shubh muhurat

Amrit Muhurat: 05:26 AM to 07:11 AM

Shubh Muhurat: 08:55 AM to 10:40 AM

Char Muhurat: 02:09 PM to 03:54 PM

Labh Muhurat: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

Amrit Muhurat: 05:38 PM to 07:23 PM

Vat Purnima Vrat puja vidhi

On Vat Purnima, women worship the banyan tree, also known as the Vat tree. The rituals are linked to the story of Savitri and Satyavan and are followed with great devotion in many households.

Women usually wake up early in the morning, get ready in traditional attire and perform “solah shringar” before taking the vrat sankalp.

In the evening, married women gather near a banyan tree to worship Goddess Savitri.

They carry puja items in a basket and perform the rituals under the tree.

Water is first offered at the roots of the banyan tree.

After that, bhog is offered and incense sticks and diyas are shown to the tree.

During the puja, women fan the tree gently using a hand fan as part of the ritual.

Women then wrap a raw cotton thread around the banyan tree seven times while performing parikrama.

The Savitri and Satyavan katha is traditionally heard while sitting near the tree.

After returning home, women seek blessings from their husbands and fan them gently as part of the ritual customs.

Finally, fruits offered during the puja are eaten as prasad, and the vrat is completed with a sweet meal in the evening.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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