Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: April 16 or 17? Correct date, tithi, snan-daan muhurat and rituals

New Delhi:

There is something about Amavasya days that people take a bit more seriously. It is quieter. More reflective. Less about celebration, more about rituals that are meant to bring some balance.

Vaishakh Amavasya falls into that space. It is considered especially important in Hindu tradition, particularly for rituals linked to ancestors, cleansing and charity. This year, though, there has been some confusion around the exact date. So let’s just clear that up first, and then get into what the day really involves.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 date and timing

According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya tithi begins on April 16 at 8:11 pm and ends on April 17 at 5:21 pm.

Since the sunrise timing is what determines the observance, Vaishakh Amavasya will be marked on April 17, 2026.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Shubh muhurat for snan and daan

The early morning hours are considered the most important on this day. Brahma Muhurat falls between 4:25 am and 5:09 am, which is seen as especially suitable for bathing and prayers.

Sunrise will take place at 5:54 am.

There is also an Abhijit Muhurat during the day, from 11:55 am to 12:47 pm. This time is considered good for performing puja and giving donations.

Vaishakh Amavasya rituals: What to do on this day

Start the day early. A morning bath is considered essential. If possible, people prefer taking a dip in a sacred river. If that is not practical, adding a few drops of Ganga jal to bath water at home is also followed.

After that, wear clean clothes and take a simple vow for the fast.

Offering water to the Sun is also part of the routine, usually done using a copper vessel.

Tarpan for ancestors holds a lot of importance on this day. It is believed to help bring peace to ancestral souls and reduce Pitru dosh.

Donating food and clothes to those in need is also seen as meaningful. It is not just ritualistic, it is meant to be intentional.

Vaishakh Amavasya: What to avoid

There are a few things people usually stay away from on this day. Starting something new or making major purchases is generally avoided. The focus stays on reflection, rituals and giving, rather than beginning anything fresh.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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