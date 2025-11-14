Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: When is it, November 15 or 16? Know correct date, rituals and remedies I 2025, Utpanna Ekadashi is observed on November 15, with the Ekadashi tithi extending into November 16, and the parana (fast-breaking) ideally on November 16. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, inviting devotees to fast, worship and perform remedies with devotion for spiritual purification.

Utpanna Ekadashi is the name for the Ekadashi of Margashirsha's Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). On this Ekadashi, those who want to observe the fast all year long should start. A demon named Mura attempted to kill Lord Vishnu, but a goddess emerged from the Lord's body and killed him. Pleased, Lord Vishnu told the goddess, "Since you were born on Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha, you will be named Ekadashi. From today on, you will be worshipped along with me on every Ekadashi."

Since Ekadashi originated on this day, it is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. Therefore, you should begin your Ekadashi fast on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha. Let's know the date and timing; also, explore the special measures you can take on this Ekadashi to receive the special blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and fill your life with happiness.

Date and timing of Utpanna Ekadashi 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Agahan (Margashirsha) will begin at 12:49 am on November 15th. It will end the next day, November 16th, at 2:37 am. The Udaya Tithi is valid in Hinduism. Therefore, Utpanna Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 15th. It's Parana will be performed on November 16th between 12:55 pm and 3:08 pm.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Eat satvik food and observe celibacy on the night of Dashami Tithi, a day before Ekadashi.

Wake up in Brahma Muhurta, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Take a vow of fasting in front of Lord Vishnu by holding water, flowers and Akshat in your hand.

Install the idol of Lord Vishnu.

Offer them roli, sandalwood, Akshat, yellow flowers, fruits and Tulsi leaves.

Chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'.

After this, read the Ekadashi fast story and finally perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Only fruits should be eaten on this day.

Consumption of rice is considered prohibited on this day.

If possible, then sing hymns and praises of God at night.

The next day, i.e. on November 16, on Dwadashi Tithi, feed or donate food to a Brahmin during the auspicious time. After this, break the fast. Parana should always be done on Hari Vasar, i.e. Dwadashi Tithi.

Remedies for Utpanna Ekadashi

To avoid any health issues, you should take a small amount of soil from a basil root, add it to water, and bathe in it on this day. Then, after bathing with clean water and wearing clean clothes, worship Lord Vishnu. If you want to see rapid growth in your business, then on the day of Utpanna Ekadashi, you should place five Gunjaphal (earthen fruit) before Lord Vishnu and worship him. After the puja, keep these Gunjaphal in your safe or cash box. If you want to overcome your business loss and get rid of all kinds of negativity in life, then on this day, you should also worship the ten-faced Rudraksha during Vishnu Puja and wear it around your neck after the puja. If you want to maintain good relations with both your family and those outside, then after worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day, you should seek the blessings of a Brahmin and offer them some alms. If possible, gift them clothes. If you want to maintain peace and happiness in your home, then on this day you should install the Dakshinavarti conch in the temple of your home and worship it with roli, incense, lamp, etc. If you want to increase your salary, then on this day, after bathing in the morning, you should worship Lord Vishnu with incense and lamps and chant this mantra 108 times. The mantra is: "Om Govindaya Namah." If you want to maintain your positive energy and make your life successful, then on this day you should offer saffron milk to Lord Vishnu and wear a Tulsi garland. If you want to ensure the success of any endeavour, you should seek the blessings of your elders on this day and also feed a needy person. If you want to keep the bond of your married life strong, then on this day, after taking a bath in the morning, wearing clean clothes, you should worship Lord Vishnu as well as Tulsi Ji with Panchopachara and offer sweets containing saffron to the Lord. If you want to increase your knowledge, then on this day you should donate rice to the temple. It should be noted that rice should only be donated on Ekadashi, not consumed. Rice is also not used in the Vishnu puja. If you want to protect your family from all kinds of evil eye, then take Gomati Chakras in equal numbers as the number of members in your family. Now worship those Gomati Chakras by taking the names of the family members. First, take one Gomati Chakra and worship it by taking the name of any one member of the family as per the rituals. Then take another Gomati Chakra and worship it by taking the name of another member of the family. Similarly, worship the same number of Gomati Chakras by taking the names of the members of your family one by one. After the worship, tie them all in a yellow cloth and keep them aside in the temple. If you want to fill your life with light, want to spread the glow of your work far and wide, then on this day in the evening you should light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Vishnu in the Sri Vishnu temple and take the warmth of the flame of that lamp with both your hands, apply it on your eyes and take it behind your ears.

