Ekadashi in November 2025: Dev Uthani and Utpanna Ekadashi dates, rituals and meaning

In Hindu tradition, Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the awakening of Vishnu from his four-month cosmic slumber (known as Chaturmas). During those months, many auspicious activities (like weddings, major beginnings) are paused. When Vishnu awakes, it’s as if the universe resets for new beginnings.

Because of this, Dev Uthani is seen as the day when good works, sacred rites, new ventures, marriages, etc., may resume.

Utpanna Ekadashi, coming soon after, is another one of the Ekadashis (11th lunar day) with its own significance — marking commitments to Lord Vishnu, new seeds of spiritual resolve, and auspicious beginnings.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date, tithi and paran time

Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2025 will begin on November 1 (Saturday) — the Ekadashi tithi (lunar date) starts on that morning.

The tithi (Ekadashi) continues until November 2 morning.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 date and time

The fast-breaking (paran) time for Dev Uthani is on November 2 between about 1:11 pm to 3:23 pm.

Utpanna Ekadashi is falling on November 15 (Saturday) – and its tithi begins late night 12:49 am approx and runs into 16 Nov.

Significance of Dev Uthani and Utpanna Ekadashi

The end of Chaturmas (the four months) is a big deal: many rituals, marriages, house-entries, etc, were paused; after Dev Uthani, they are considered auspicious again.

It’s believed that the merit of doing the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is very high — some texts say the results equal many great sacrifices (yajñas) done over a long time.

Utpanna Ekadashi similarly is seen as fresh spiritual beginnings — “utpanna” meaning “arising/coming into being”.

How to observe Dev Uthani and Utpanna Ekadashi vrat

Here are common ways to observe, adapted for everyday life.

For Dev Uthani Ekadashi:

On the morning of November 1, take a clean bath, set your intention (sankalp) to observe the fast/vow.

Purify your space (home or a small altar) and make a simple offering to Lord Vishnu (and if you keep, to Mother Lakshmi too). Use tulsi leaves, yellow flowers or fruits if available.

You may chant Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Vishnu) or a simple mantra like “Om Namo Bhagavate Vishnave”, depending on your comfort.

Keep the fast either full or partial (many observant people avoid rice & e.g. grains, and eat light sattvic food).

On Nov 2 (the day of Paran/Dwadasi), open the fast only in the proper time window (around 1:11 pm to 3:23 pm) and distribute some prasad/food to others, especially the needy.

It’s also considered very beneficial to engage in some simple charity – e.g., donating grains, clothes, or engaging in acts of kindness.

For Utpanna Ekadashi (Nov 15):

The format is similar: a clean space, intention, offering to Vishnu, keeping a fast, following the lunar phase.

Because this is about new beginnings, it might be a good day for setting new personal/spiritual goals: e.g., deciding to help others, starting a practice, investing time in inner growth.

Tips for fasting and modern-day observance

If full fasting is not possible (health, age, etc.), you can keep a partial fast: eat light early, avoid grains/rice, and keep the spirit of the day in mind.

Cleanliness of body and mind matters: avoid arguments, negativity; keep your space and mind calm.

The spirit matters more than perfection: devotion, intention, and kindness count.

After Dev Uthani, if you have pending auspicious work (wedding, house-entry, venture start), you may consider planning them. Because tradition marks this day as the restart of such works.

