Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date: The day Vishnu awakens and auspicious times return

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a highly symbolic Hindu holiday, marks the day that Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month yogic slumber (during Chaturmas).

Not only is this day connected to a legendary event, but it also signifies the end of a period of reflection and the beginning of a prosperous phase for important life events such as marriages, weddings and new business ventures.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 tithi and parana time

Ekadashi Tithi begins on November 1, 2025, at 09:11 AM and ends on November 1, 2025, at 07:31 AM as per the Panchang.

The Parana (fast-breaking) time will be observed on November 2 between 1:11 PM and 3:23 PM (local timings may vary).

What is the significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi?

After Chaturmas (the four months when Vishnu is in cosmic sleep), this day invites the return of divine energy, auspiciousness and motion into the world.

In practical terms: With Vishnu’s awakening, tradition holds that the period of pause on major auspicious events ends—so weddings, house-warmings and grand life-events resume.

On a spiritual level, the day encourages awakening in the devotee, too: of awareness, responsibility, renewal. It’s a time to shake off inertia, recommit and move forward.

How do devotees observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi vrat?

Here is how people commonly observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi:

Fasting (Vrat): Many fast on this day from sunrise until the Parana time. The fast is combined with prayers to Vishnu.

Holy bath: Early morning purification is encouraged—taking a bath, wearing clean clothes, and preparing a clean altar.

Puja to Lord Vishnu: Placing an image or idol of Vishnu, offering Tulsi leaves (especially), flowers, fruits, and mantra recitation.

Charity and good deeds: Since it marks new beginnings, acts of giving, helping others carry higher merit.

Why Dev Uthani Ekadashi still matters today

Even if you do not observe every detailed ritual, Dev Uthani Ekadashi offers a helpful pause-point in the calendar. It says: “time to wake up”—to refresh your purpose, to align your inner life with outer actions. Whether you are starting something new or recommitting to a path, the symbolism is potent.

It also offers a spiritual window: when the cosmos is believed to have renewed movement (Vishnu wakes), our actions carry extra weight. Blessings are deemed easier to receive; fresh starts feel supported.

