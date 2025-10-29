Kartik Purnima 2025 date, rituals, and meaning: The day gods descend to Earth Kartik Purnima 2025 falls on Wednesday, 5 November. Celebrated as a festival of divine light, it marks Lord Vishnu’s Matsya avatar and Lord Shiva’s victory over evil. From river baths and diya lighting to Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, this full moon unites faith and illumination.

New Delhi:

The Hindu calendar states that Kartik Purnima is observed on the Full Moon that occurs during the month of Kartik. In Hinduism, this is one of the holiest days.

Even while Purnima occurs every month, this year it will fall during the month of Kartik, which is also a highly favourable month for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Kartik Purnima 2025 date and tithi timings

This year, Kartik Purnima falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Purnima Tithi (the full-moon day’s lunar period) starts at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5.

Moonrise on this day is around 5:11 PM (in some places), giving the ideal window for many rituals.

What is the significance of Kartik Purnima?

Kartik Purnima is a deeply sacred day in the Hindu pantheon, layered with myth, devotion and symbolism:

It commemorates Vishnu’s Matsya (fish) avatar—his appearance in the cosmic cycle of preservation.

It also honours Shiva’s Triumph over the demon Tripurasura (hence sometimes called Tripurari Purnima).

In many regions, it becomes the revered day of Dev Deepawali (“Diwali of the Gods”)—where riverside ghats are lit with countless lamps, gods are believed to descend, and devotion meets spectacle.

Common Kartik Purnima rituals and observances

Here are some common ways devotees observe the day:

Early morning holy bath (snan) in sacred rivers or water-bodies, signifying purification of body and mind.

Lighting diyas (oil lamps) at home, at the banks of rivers, or in temple precincts—symbolising light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance.

Worship of deities such as Vishnu, Shiva, and offering arghya (water-offering) to the Moon.

Charity (daan), recitation of mantras, pujas and, in many places, massive communal celebrations on ghats (especially on the Varanasi ghats of the Ganga River).

Why Kartik Purnima matters in today’s times

Kartik Purnima offers more than just ritual—it prompts reflection:

The month of Kartik (October–November) is considered supremely auspicious. Even small acts of devotion are believed to carry magnified merit.

It ties together themes of cosmic order (good triumphs), spiritual renewal (purification and light), and the human desire for connection—with the divine, with community, and with our own inner selves.

The spectacle of lamps on ghats shows that devotion has a public dimension: faith made visible, shared across generations.

How to celebrate Kartik Purnima 2025 at home

Even if you’re not at a major pilgrimage site, here are simple ways to honour the spirit of the day:

Light a lamp or candle at home this evening, ideally near dusk or moonrise.

If possible, take a quiet bath or splash of water early in the day as a symbolic fresh start.

Offer some charity or a kind act; giving is a core part of the day’s energy.

Spend a few moments in stillness or prayer, reflect on what “light” means for you this year (knowledge, kindness, clarity).

ALSO READ: When is Dev Deepawali 2025? Date, muhurat, rituals and meaning of Varanasi's divine festival