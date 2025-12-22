Tulsi Puja 2025: Date, rituals, rules and spiritual significance explained Tulsi Puja 2025 will be celebrated on December 25. The sacred ritual is believed to invite prosperity, peace and divine blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Tulsi Puja 2025 Date: In Hinduism, the Tulsi plant is considered extremely sacred and revered. Religious belief holds that the house where Tulsi is watered daily is always blessed with the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Furthermore, no worship of Lord Vishnu is considered complete without Tulsi.

Two days of the year hold special significance for Tulsi worship: Tulsi Vivah and Tulsi Puja Day. Performing the rituals of Tulsi worship on both these days brings blessings of happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

Tulsi Puja 2025 date

This year, Tulsi Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, December 25, 2025. ​​Worshipping Tulsi with proper rituals brings the special grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It also removes all kinds of negative energies from the house. It is worth noting that Tulsi Puja is celebrated every year on December 25th. Tulsi Vivah, on the other hand, takes place on Devuthani Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. On this day, Tulsi Mata is married to Lord Shaligram.

Tulsi Puja rituals: Step-by-step puja vidhi

On the day of Tulsi Puja, wake up in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Then, clean the area around the Tulsi plant and sprinkle Ganga water.

After that, offer water to the Tulsi plant and apply a tilak of kumkum.

Then offer a red dupatta and a garland of flowers to Tulsi Mata.

Light a ghee lamp and incense near the Tulsi plant.

Offer sweets and fruits to Tulsi Mata.

Now, circumambulate the Tulsi plant 3 or 7 times and chant the mantra.

Tulsi Puja rules and dos & don’ts

Do not touch the Tulsi plant without bathing.

Never offer water to Tulsi after sunset.

Do not offer water to or touch the Tulsi plant on Sundays, Amavasya, and Ekadashi.

Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant in the evening. Doing so ensures that there will never be a shortage of wealth and prosperity in the house.

Take this day to invite positivity into your homes and bow down to the aura of Maa Tulsi.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)

