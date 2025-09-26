Tomorrow’s Navratri colour 2025 and goddess worshipped on day 6 [September 27, 2025] Tomorrow’s Navratri colour 2025 is grey, reflecting balance and calmness. Devotees will worship Maa Skandamata, the compassionate mother of Lord Kartikeya.

Navratri is one of the most vibrant and spiritually uplifting festivals in India. For nine days, devotees worship the different forms of Maa Durga with devotion, fasting, and colourful traditions. Each day has its own special colour that symbolises divine energy and guides devotees in their celebrations.

For day 6 of Navratri 2025, which falls on September 27, the colour is grey. This shade represents balance, simplicity, and calmness. On this day, devotees across India will worship Maa Skandamata, the compassionate mother of Lord Kartikeya, and seek her blessings for strength, harmony, and prosperity.

Tomorrow Navratri colour 2025: Shade and its meaning

Tomorrow’s Navratri colour is grey. According to Drik Panchang, this colour symbolises a balanced mindset and encourages practicality in life. It also reflects simplicity, making it ideal for devotees who prefer lighter shades but still wish to participate in the festive spirit.

Wearing grey during Navratri is believed to bring calmness, focus, and peace of mind, helping devotees connect deeply with the divine.

Why grey is chosen as tomorrow’s Navratri colour

The colour for each Navratri day is connected to the goddess worshipped and the energy she represents. Grey is chosen for day 6 as it reflects wisdom, balance, and spiritual clarity. It inspires devotees to stay grounded while celebrating the divine power of Maa Durga.

Tomorrow which goddess is worshipped in Navratri 2025?

On the sixth day of Navratri 2025, devotees will worship Maa Skandamata. Interestingly, due to the tithi overlap this year, Maa Skandamata is worshipped on September 27 instead of the usual Panchami.

Story and symbolism of Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is a powerful and compassionate form of Maa Parvati. After becoming the mother of Lord Skanda (also known as Kartikeya), she came to be known as Skandamata.

She is depicted riding a fierce lion, holding her son Murugan (Lord Kartikeya) in her lap. She has four arms — holding lotus flowers in her two upper hands, the child Skanda in one right hand, and her other right hand in the Abhaya Mudra, symbolising protection and blessings. Since she sits on a lotus, she is also called Padmasana Devi.

Worshipping Maa Skandamata is believed to bring wisdom, success, and prosperity, along with motherly protection.

Full list of 9 days Navratri colours 2025

For devotees planning ahead, here is the complete list of Navratri colours for all nine days of 2025:

Day 1 – Orange

Day 2 – White

Day 3 – Red

Day 4 – Royal Blue

Day 5 – Yellow

Day 6 – Grey

Day 7 – Green

Day 8 – Peacock Green

Day 9 – Purple

Tomorrow’s Navratri colour 2025 is grey, a shade of balance and calmness, dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Devotees will wear grey, offer prayers, and seek her divine blessings for peace, harmony, and prosperity in life.

