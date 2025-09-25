Durga Puja 2025 date and puja days: From Shashthi to Vijayadashami explained Durga Puja 2025 will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. Here’s the full puja calendar from Shashthi to Vijayadashami with rituals and timings.

When the sound of the dhaak fills the air and the fragrance of shiuli flowers signals the onset of autumn, Bengalis and devotees across India know one thing—Durga Puja has arrived. More than just a festival, it’s five days of devotion, artistry, community, and cultural splendour. The festivities commemorate Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon king Mahishasura, and all rituals are associated with specific dates and times from the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

Durga Puja in 2025 has started on 22 September with Ghatasthapana, and it will end on 2 October with Vijayadashami, as per Drik Panchang. The period between Dashami and Shashthi constitutes the core of the festival, with Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami drawing the largest crowds to the pandals.

Durga Puja 2025 important days list

Durga Puja always follows the lunar tithis of the Ashwin month. Each day has its own symbolism—right from the goddess’s arrival on Earth to her farewell. Check out the details:

Event / Tithi Gregorian Date Significance Navratri begins / Ghatasthapana September 22, 2025 First day of Sharadiya Navratri Maha Shashthi September 27, 2025 Marks the formal beginning of Durga Puja rituals Maha Saptami September 28, 2025 Nabapatrika Puja performed Maha Ashtami September 29-30, 2025 Sandhi Puja at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami Maha Navami October 1, 2025 Celebrated with Ayudha Puja in many regions Vijayadashami / Visarjan October 2, 2025 Idol immersion, farewell to Goddess Durga

A deep dive into the Durga Puja celebration

Maha Shashthi 2025: Formal beginning of Durga Puja

The goddess is welcomed with elaborate rituals, and pandals officially open for visitors.

Maha Saptami 2025: Nabapatrika puja and traditions

Nabapatrika is bathed and worshipped, symbolising nature’s abundance.

Maha Ashtami 2025: Sandhi puja and cultural significance

Sandhi Puja at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami is one of the most sacred rituals.

Maha Navami 2025: Importance and rituals

Special pujas and cultural festivities go on; tools and instruments are worshipped in some places.

Vijayadashami 2025: Sindoor khela, visarjan and farewell

Devotees take their leave of Maa Durga, celebrating her departure for Kailash. Women exchange sindoor during the emotional Sindoor Khela ceremony.

Durga Puja 2025 will commence and celebrate tradition from 22 September to 2 October. Though ten days are occupied with festivities, the final five, Shashthi through Dashami, are absolutely not to be missed. Referencing the Drik Panchang timings will make sure that every ritual takes place at the most propitious time, maintaining the integrity of this centuries-long celebration.

