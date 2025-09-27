Today’s Navratri colour 2025: Day 6 shade, meaning and nine colours of Navratri

Navratri is one of the most loved festivals in India, celebrated with devotion, dance, and vibrant colours. Each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a special colour that carries spiritual meaning and cultural significance. Wearing the colour of the day is believed to please Goddess Durga and bring positivity into life.
On Navratri Day 6 (September 27, 2025, Saturday), the special colour is Grey.
Navratri 2025 6th day: Colour, goddess, bhog, flower, aarti and mantra
Today’s Navratri Colour 2025: Day 6 Grey
Grey represents balance, calmness, and grounded emotions. It is perfect for those who wish to maintain composure while celebrating the festive spirit. Wearing grey also symbolises humility and subtle strength.
If you are dressing up for Garba or Durga Puja today, a grey saree, kurta, or even a fusion outfit with grey undertones will make your look stand out while keeping it graceful.
Which Colour is Today for Navratri 2025?
- Date: September 27, 2025
- Day: Saturday (Navratri Day 6)
- Colour of the day: Grey
- Significance: Balance, subtle elegance, and inner calm
Nine Colours of Navratri 2025 with Dates and Significance
Here’s the full chart of Navratri 2025 colours for all nine days:
- Day 1 (Sept 22, Monday) – White: Purity, peace, innocence
- Day 2 (Sept 23, Tuesday) – Red: Passion, love, vitality
- Day 3 (Sept 24, Wednesday) – Royal Blue: Richness, tranquillity
- Day 4 (Sept 25, Thursday) – Yellow: Joy, optimism, cheerfulness
- Day 5 (Sept 26, Friday) – Green: Growth, new beginnings, serenity
- Day 6 (Sept 27, Saturday) – Grey: Balance, composure, calmness
- Day 7 (Sept 28, Sunday) – Orange: Warmth, energy, exuberance
- Day 8 (Sept 29, Monday) – Peacock Green: Uniqueness, freshness, individuality
- Day 9 (Sept 30, Tuesday) – Pink: Love, affection, charm
How to Style Navratri Colours
- Women: Sarees, lehengas, or Indo-western outfits in the day’s colour.
- Men: Kurtas, Nehru jackets, or shirts with hints of the shade.
- Accessories: Bindis, dupattas, jewellery, or footwear can also add a pop of the chosen colour.
Navratri is not just about rituals and fasting but also about positive energy. Wearing the Navratri colour of the day creates harmony and connects devotees with the spiritual essence of Goddess Durga.
By embracing the nine colours, devotees invite blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness into their homes.
In short: Today’s Navratri colour (Day 6) is Grey. Embrace it in your celebrations, and explore the full nine-day Navratri colour guide to make this festive season more special.
Jai Mata Di!