Today’s Navratri colour 2025: Day 6 shade, meaning and nine colours of Navratri Navratri 2025 colours bring devotion and style together. Today’s Navratri colour is grey, symbolising balance. Explore the full nine-day colour guide here.

New Delhi:

Navratri is one of the most loved festivals in India, celebrated with devotion, dance, and vibrant colours. Each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a special colour that carries spiritual meaning and cultural significance. Wearing the colour of the day is believed to please Goddess Durga and bring positivity into life.

On Navratri Day 6 (September 27, 2025, Saturday), the special colour is Grey.

Navratri 2025 6th day: Colour, goddess, bhog, flower, aarti and mantra

Today’s Navratri Colour 2025: Day 6 Grey

Grey represents balance, calmness, and grounded emotions. It is perfect for those who wish to maintain composure while celebrating the festive spirit. Wearing grey also symbolises humility and subtle strength.

If you are dressing up for Garba or Durga Puja today, a grey saree, kurta, or even a fusion outfit with grey undertones will make your look stand out while keeping it graceful.

Which Colour is Today for Navratri 2025?

Date: September 27, 2025

September 27, 2025 Day: Saturday (Navratri Day 6)

Saturday (Navratri Day 6) Colour of the day: Grey

Grey Significance: Balance, subtle elegance, and inner calm

Nine Colours of Navratri 2025 with Dates and Significance

Here’s the full chart of Navratri 2025 colours for all nine days:

Day 1 (Sept 22, Monday) – White: Purity, peace, innocence

Purity, peace, innocence Day 2 (Sept 23, Tuesday) – Red: Passion, love, vitality

Passion, love, vitality Day 3 (Sept 24, Wednesday) – Royal Blue: Richness, tranquillity

Richness, tranquillity Day 4 (Sept 25, Thursday) – Yellow: Joy, optimism, cheerfulness

Joy, optimism, cheerfulness Day 5 (Sept 26, Friday) – Green: Growth, new beginnings, serenity

Growth, new beginnings, serenity Day 6 (Sept 27, Saturday) – Grey: Balance, composure, calmness

Balance, composure, calmness Day 7 (Sept 28, Sunday) – Orange: Warmth, energy, exuberance

Warmth, energy, exuberance Day 8 (Sept 29, Monday) – Peacock Green: Uniqueness, freshness, individuality

Uniqueness, freshness, individuality Day 9 (Sept 30, Tuesday) – Pink: Love, affection, charm

How to Style Navratri Colours

Women: Sarees, lehengas, or Indo-western outfits in the day’s colour.

Sarees, lehengas, or Indo-western outfits in the day’s colour. Men: Kurtas, Nehru jackets, or shirts with hints of the shade.

Kurtas, Nehru jackets, or shirts with hints of the shade. Accessories: Bindis, dupattas, jewellery, or footwear can also add a pop of the chosen colour.

Navratri is not just about rituals and fasting but also about positive energy. Wearing the Navratri colour of the day creates harmony and connects devotees with the spiritual essence of Goddess Durga.

By embracing the nine colours, devotees invite blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness into their homes.

In short: Today’s Navratri colour (Day 6) is Grey. Embrace it in your celebrations, and explore the full nine-day Navratri colour guide to make this festive season more special.

Jai Mata Di!