Navratri 2025 6th day: Colour, goddess, bhog, flower, aarti and mantra

Navratri 2025 has become a 10-day festival instead of the usual nine, because Chaturthi Tithi stretched across two days. This has shifted the worship sequence forward.
On September 27, the 6th day of Navratri, devotees will observe Panchami Tithi and worship Maa Skandamata. She is the form of Maa Durga who holds her son Kartikeya (Skanda) in her lap, blessing her devotees with peace, prosperity, and protection.
Date: September 27, 2025 (Saturday)
Tithi: Panchami
Navratri Day 6 Colour
The colour for the 6th day of Navratri 2025 is Grey. This shade represents balance, calm, and inner strength. Wearing Grey today is believed to attract stability in life.
Favourite Flower
Maa Skandamata is pleased with red flowers.
Bhog for Navratri Day 6
On this day, devotees offer bananas as bhog. It is believed to bless the family with good health and happiness.
Mantra
Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah
Aarti for Maa Skandamata
Jai teri ho Skand Mata, paanchvan naam tumhara aata
Sabke man ki jaanan haari, jag janani sabki mahtaari
Teri jyot jalata rahun main, hardam tujhe dhyata rahun main
Kai namon se tujhe pukara, mujhe ek hai tera sahara
Kahi pahadon par hai dera, kai shahron mein tera basera
Har mandir mein tere najare, gun gaye tere bhakt pyare
Bhakti apni mujhe dila do, shakti meri bigdi bana do
Indra adi devata mil saare, kare pukar tumhare dware
Dusht daitya jab chadh kar aaye, tu hi khand hath uthaye
Daso ko sada bachane aayi, bhakt ki aas pujane aayi
Thus, September 27 is the 6th day of Navratri 2025, dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Her bhog is banana, her flower is yellow marigold, and the colour of the day is Grey. By chanting her mantra and singing her aarti, devotees seek blessings of peace, prosperity, and protection for their families.