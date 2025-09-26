Navratri 2025 6th day: Colour, goddess, bhog, flower, aarti and mantra On Navratri 2025 day 6, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. The colour is grey, her flower is red, and bhog is banana. Chant her mantra for peace and prosperity.

New Delhi:

Navratri 2025 has become a 10-day festival instead of the usual nine, because Chaturthi Tithi stretched across two days. This has shifted the worship sequence forward.

On September 27, the 6th day of Navratri, devotees will observe Panchami Tithi and worship Maa Skandamata. She is the form of Maa Durga who holds her son Kartikeya (Skanda) in her lap, blessing her devotees with peace, prosperity, and protection.

Date: September 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Tithi: Panchami

Navratri Day 6 Colour

The colour for the 6th day of Navratri 2025 is Grey. This shade represents balance, calm, and inner strength. Wearing Grey today is believed to attract stability in life.

Favourite Flower

Maa Skandamata is pleased with red flowers.

Bhog for Navratri Day 6

On this day, devotees offer bananas as bhog. It is believed to bless the family with good health and happiness.

Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

Aarti for Maa Skandamata

Jai teri ho Skand Mata, paanchvan naam tumhara aata

Sabke man ki jaanan haari, jag janani sabki mahtaari

Teri jyot jalata rahun main, hardam tujhe dhyata rahun main

Kai namon se tujhe pukara, mujhe ek hai tera sahara

Kahi pahadon par hai dera, kai shahron mein tera basera

Har mandir mein tere najare, gun gaye tere bhakt pyare

Bhakti apni mujhe dila do, shakti meri bigdi bana do

Indra adi devata mil saare, kare pukar tumhare dware

Dusht daitya jab chadh kar aaye, tu hi khand hath uthaye

Daso ko sada bachane aayi, bhakt ki aas pujane aayi

Thus, September 27 is the 6th day of Navratri 2025, dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Her bhog is banana, her flower is yellow marigold, and the colour of the day is Grey. By chanting her mantra and singing her aarti, devotees seek blessings of peace, prosperity, and protection for their families.