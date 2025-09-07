Today’s Chandra Grahan timing in Ahmedabad: Setember 7 lunar eclipse and Sutak details Today’s Chandra Grahan 2025 in Ahmedabad starts at 9:58 pm and ends at 1:26 am. Here’s the full eclipse schedule, Sutak timings, and rituals to follow.

The total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) taking place on 7 September 2025 will be visible in Ahmedabad along with many other Indian cities. This celestial event carries religious importance in Hindu tradition, as Sutak rules come into effect hours before the eclipse begins.

If you are in Ahmedabad and wondering about the exact timings of today’s Chandra Grahan, here’s the complete schedule along with Sutak details, duration, and significance.

Chandra Grahan 2025 timings in Ahmedabad

Penumbral Eclipse begins – 8:59 pm

– 8:59 pm Partial Eclipse begins (Umbra contact) – 9:58 pm

– 9:58 pm Total Eclipse begins – 11:01 pm

– 11:01 pm Maximum Eclipse – 11:42 pm

– 11:42 pm Total Eclipse ends – 12:22 am (Sep 8)

– 12:22 am (Sep 8) Partial Eclipse ends – 1:26 am (Sep 8)

– 1:26 am (Sep 8) Penumbral Eclipse ends – 2:24 am (Sep 8)

Total duration of the eclipse: 5 hours 24 minutes

Duration of total eclipse: 1 hour 21 minutes

At the peak of the eclipse, the Moon will appear deep red due to Earth’s shadow, a phenomenon often referred to as the 'Blood Moon'.

Sutak Time in Ahmedabad (Chandra Grahan 2025)

According to Hindu belief, Sutak (the inauspicious period before an eclipse) begins 9 hours prior to the start of the lunar eclipse.

Sutak begins – 12:37 pm on 7 September 2025

– 12:37 pm on 7 September 2025 Sutak ends – 1:26 am on 8 September 2025 (when eclipse ends)

For children, elderly, and those unwell, Sutak restrictions begin only 3 hours before the eclipse, i.e., from 6:51 pm on 7 September.

Visibility of Chandra Grahan 2025

The September 7 lunar eclipse will be visible across India, including Ahmedabad, as well as Asia, Australia, Eastern Africa, and parts of Europe. Major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and London will also witness this celestial event.

Religious Significance

What not to do during Sutak: cooking, eating, starting new work, or performing puja.

cooking, eating, starting new work, or performing puja. What to do instead: chanting mantras like Om Namah Shivaya, meditation, and prayers.

chanting mantras like Om Namah Shivaya, meditation, and prayers. After eclipse ends: take a ritual bath, cook fresh food, and donate essentials like grains, clothes, or money to the needy.

Astrologers highlight that while Sutak is a traditional belief, the shortened window for children, elderly, and patients ensures balance between health and tradition.

About Chandra grahan 2025

It is the second lunar eclipse of 2025.

The magnitude of the eclipse is 1.36, making it a complete total eclipse.

The duration of total lunar eclipse is over 1 hour 20 minutes, one of the longest in recent years.

Quick FAQs: Chandra Grahan in Ahmedabad

Q. What time is Chandra Grahan today in Ahmedabad?

A. The lunar eclipse starts at 9:58 pm on 7 September and ends at 1:26 am on 8 September.

Q. When does Sutak start in Ahmedabad?

A. Sutak begins at 12:37 pm on 7 September and ends at 1:26 am after the eclipse.

Q. Will Chandra Grahan be visible in Ahmedabad?

A. Yes, the total lunar eclipse will be clearly visible in Ahmedabad skies, weather permitting.