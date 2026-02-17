Advertisement
 Live now

Solar Eclipse 2026 Ring of Fire LIVE updates: Surya Grahan time, Sutak Kaal and remedies to follow

Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByAmman Khurana  
Updated:

Solar Eclipse 2026 ‘Ring of Fire’ LIVE updates: Track eclipse timings, visibility, Sutak Kaal, zodiac effects, mantra chanting and belief-based remedies. Follow real-time coverage of all key developments linked to the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Ring of Fire LIVE updates
New Delhi:

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is here, and it arrives in the form of a striking annular eclipse, often called the ‘Ring of Fire’. During this celestial event, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover it, leaving behind a bright, fiery ring in the sky. While visibility will vary across regions, the eclipse has already sparked widespread curiosity, both astronomical and spiritual.

Beyond the science, solar eclipses carry layered significance in cultural and religious traditions, especially when they coincide with Amavasya. From Sutak Kaal timings and ritual practices to zodiac impacts, mantra chanting and belief-based remedies, there is a wide spectrum of interpretations people follow and observe through the day.

Stay tuned as we bring you LIVE updates, timings, rituals, beliefs and all key developments related to this solar eclipse throughout the day.

 

Live updates :Solar Eclipse 2026 Ring of Fire LIVE

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Solar eclipse: Activities to avoid during Surya Grahan

    During a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, several activities are traditionally avoided. These include touching idols, performing religious rituals, beginning auspicious ceremonies such as housewarming, foundation laying or naming rituals, cooking or eating food, adding tempering to dishes, stitching work, and cutting hair or nails, as the Grahan period is considered inauspicious.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Will Sutak be observed for Surya Grahan 2026?

    Sutak will not be considered applicable for the February 17 solar eclipse in India, as the eclipse will not be visible locally. According to astrological belief, Sutak is observed only where the eclipse is sighted. However, some devotees still choose to observe Sutak regardless of visibility.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Rare planetary alignment after 37 years on solar eclipse day

    A rare celestial alignment is set to coincide with the February 17 solar eclipse. On this day, a five-planet conjunction involving the Sun, Rahu, Mercury, Venus and the Moon will form in Aquarius. Astrologers note that a similar Panchgrahi Yog last occurred in 1989, making this a significant astrological event.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Solar Eclipse 2026 timings: Surya Grahan to last over 4 hours

    According to Indian Standard Time, the annular solar eclipse will begin at 3:26 pm on Tuesday and end at 7:58 pm, with a total duration of 4 hours and 32 minutes. Though the eclipse will not be visible in India, Sutak observances and related rituals are still being followed by many.

Surya Grahan Solar Eclipse
Top News

