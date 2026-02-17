Solar Eclipse 2026 Ring of Fire LIVE updates: Surya Grahan time, Sutak Kaal and remedies to follow

New Delhi:

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is here, and it arrives in the form of a striking annular eclipse, often called the ‘Ring of Fire’. During this celestial event, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover it, leaving behind a bright, fiery ring in the sky. While visibility will vary across regions, the eclipse has already sparked widespread curiosity, both astronomical and spiritual.

Beyond the science, solar eclipses carry layered significance in cultural and religious traditions, especially when they coincide with Amavasya. From Sutak Kaal timings and ritual practices to zodiac impacts, mantra chanting and belief-based remedies, there is a wide spectrum of interpretations people follow and observe through the day.

Stay tuned as we bring you LIVE updates, timings, rituals, beliefs and all key developments related to this solar eclipse throughout the day.