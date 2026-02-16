Surya Grahan 2026: Will the February 17 solar eclipse be visible in India?

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, eclipses, whether lunar or solar, are considered inauspicious. Performing any auspicious task on the day of an eclipse is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, eating or cooking during the eclipse is also prohibited. Religious belief holds that the influence of negative energy is strong during an eclipse, so new work, prayers, and auspicious activities are not undertaken during this time. Performing these activities during an eclipse can lead to inauspicious consequences.

It should be noted that the Sutak period begins before the eclipse, which is considered an inauspicious time. Negativity prevails in the atmosphere during Sutak, so no auspicious work should be undertaken during this time. The Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before, while the Sutak period for a solar eclipse begins 12 hours before. So, let us now tell you when this year's first solar eclipse will occur and what the duration of the Sutak period will be, along with the eclipse.

When is the Solar Eclipse 2026? Date and timing

If you're confused about the date of the solar eclipse, we'll clear it up for you here. The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on February 17th, not the 16th. The solar eclipse will begin at 3:26 PM IST on February 17th. The eclipse will end at 7:57 PM IST. This solar eclipse will last for approximately 4 hours and 32 minutes. However, the first solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India, so its Sutak period will not be valid.

Will the Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

This year's first solar eclipse will not be visible from India. However, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) will share a live stream of the celestial event.

Where will the first solar eclipse of 2026 be visible?

The event will primarily be observable over Antarctica, with some areas near the continent experiencing partial visibility. Certain parts of Southern Africa, such as Cape Town and Durban, along with Zimbabwe and Tanzania, are anticipated to see the eclipse. The southern ends of Argentina and Chile might also have a brief view of the occurrence. Other locations where the eclipse will be partially visible include Namibia and Mauritius.

Where will the first solar eclipse of 2026 not be visible?

This year's first solar eclipse will not be visible from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, and other Asian countries. It will also be invisible from Europe, most of North America, central and northern Africa, and Australia.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)