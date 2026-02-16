First Surya Grahan 2026: Sutak kaal timing, rules, and precautions explained

New Delhi:

The Sutak period begins before any eclipse. While the Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins nine hours before, the Sutak period for a solar eclipse begins 12 hours before. The first solar eclipse of the year is taking place on February 17, 2026.

Let's learn whether this solar eclipse will be followed by Sutak and what should and should not be done during this time.

Will the Sutak period of the Solar Eclipse 2026 be observed or not?

The first solar eclipse of the year will not observe a Sutak period because it is not visible in India. According to astrology, only the Sutak period is valid for an eclipse that is visible in the region. However, many people observe Sutak for every type of solar eclipse. If you are one of them, then find out when the Sutak period begins according to Indian time.

Solar Eclipse Sutak Time 2026

The Sutak period of the first solar eclipse of the year 2026 will begin at 3:26 am on February 17, 2026 and will end at 7:47 pm.

What to do and what not to do during Sutak

During the Sutak period, the doors of temples are closed, and the home temple is also covered with a clean cloth.

No worship is performed during this period.

A healthy person should avoid eating or drinking anything during Sutak.

Auspicious works are not done during this period.

Pregnant women should not use any sharp object during the Sutak period till the end of the eclipse.

Chanting of names and mantras can be done during Sutak.

You can meditate and pray in your mind.

Be sure to take a bath after the end of Sutak and the eclipse.

Do charity as well.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

