Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math: History, legacy as PM Modi unveils 77-ft Ram statue Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math marks a historic milestone today as PM Modi unveils a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram and opens a new Ramayana Theme Park. The celebrations honour 550 years of spiritual lineage, culture and devotion for the Saraswat community.

New Delhi:

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Goa for a deeply symbolic spiritual event. He’s scheduled to attend the 550-year celebrations of Partagali Math, and, in a ceremony heavy with cultural weight, will unveil a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram and inaugurate a new “Ramayana Theme Park” on the Math grounds.

The scale of the event is massive: tens of thousands of devotees are expected today, with over 1.2 lakh expected over the full 11-day festival. It’s not just a celebration, it’s a reaffirmation of faith, heritage and identity, broadcast on a national stage.

Partagali Math: More than just a pilgrimage site

Set in Partagali, a serene village on the banks of the Kushavati river in South Goa’s Canacona district, the Partagali Math isn’t a temple built yesterday. It is the headquarters of the first Gokarna Math, a Vaishnava institution belonging to the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community, following the Dvaita tradition.

Founded in 1475 AD by Narayan Teertha (after a spiritual lineage began with the Palimaru Math), the Math became a spiritual and cultural anchor for generations of Saraswats. Over centuries of migration and upheaval, Partagali Math preserved rituals, philosophy, and community identity, symbolising continuity in change.

What the 550-year celebration represents

The current festivities, dubbed the “Sardha Panchashatamanotsava”, mark a rare milestone. As part of the commemoration:

The 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram (designed by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar) is to be unveiled by the Prime Minister, touted as Asia’s tallest Ram statue.

A newly developed Ramayana Theme Park and garden inside the Math premises, aimed at giving devotees, especially younger generations, a fresh way to connect with ancient epics.

Commemorative stamps and coins were released to mark the occasion.

Cultural programmes, traditional rituals, satsangs, and performances by renowned artists, making it a living, breathing celebration of 550 years of faith, culture and tradition.

Partagali Math through time: Faith, migration and identity

The history of Partagali Math mirrors the history of the Saraswat community itself: rooted in antiquity, dispersed through time, and yet united by faith.

Its origin goes back to 1475 when Narayan Teertha, under spiritual succession from Palimaru Math, founded what became the Gokarna/Partagali lineage. For centuries, during periods of turmoil, the Math was a religious, cultural, and social bulwark for the GSB community up and down the Konkan coast.

What today’s celebration and Modi’s visit signify for India’s spiritual heritage

Modi's participation in the celebrations signals more than protocol. It reflects a renewal of acknowledgement, national and communal, of how centuries-old maths and matha stand as anchors of faith, culture, and community belonging.

With the unveiling of a monumental statue and the launch of a theme park, the Math sends a strong message: heritage and tradition need not be static relics. They can evolve and adapt while embracing young minds, thus retaining the old spirit.