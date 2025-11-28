PM Modi unveils 77-feet tall statue of Lord Ram in South Goa | WATCH According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math, which has a headquarter in South Goa's Partagali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet tall statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in South Goa's Canacona. The statue, made of bronze, was unveiled by the prime minister on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math, which has a headquarter in South Goa's Partagali. "It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD," the PMO said.

Talking about the Math's 550th-year celebration, S Mukund Kamath, the joint convenor of the organising committee, had told news agency ANI that over 15,000 people will attend the event on Friday. "There will be cultural programs, and renowned artists, including Shankar Mahadevan and Anup Jalota, and others, will be performing," he had said.

PM Modi's visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also visited the Sri Krishna Matha in Karnataka's Udupi and participated in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, where around 1 lakh participants recited Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

He also addressed the gathering there and said the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is significant for Udupi because a special arch gate has been built dedicated to Sri Madhwacharya, the founder of Madhwa sect of Dwaita (dualism) philosophy. He also spoke about Bhagavad Gita's importance and said its teachings are extremely crucial in the current era.

"Lord Sri Krishna tells us in Gita to work for public welfare. Slogans like 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Sarvajan Hitaya' are inspired by the verses of Geeta. It tells us to help poor which helped us lay foundation for policies like Ayushman and PM Awaas Yojana," PM Modi said.

