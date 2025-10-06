Sharad Purnima 2025 moonrise time: Check city-wise schedule for October 6 Sharad Purnima 2025, the year’s brightest full-moon night, falls on October 6. Find city-wise moonrise timings and the spiritual meaning behind this peaceful evening.

New Delhi:

Sharad Purnima is the night on which the full moon is at its best and nearest to the earth. The time is one of India's most spiritually rich nights. Occurring this year on Monday, October 6, 2025, it's observed as a night of blessings, prosperity, and regeneration.

According to belief, the moon on Sharad Purnima showers nectar, amrit, on the earth, and many devotees prepare kheer, leaving it under the moonlight to absorb its cooling, healing energy. But to witness this celestial beauty, you’ll need to know when the moon will rise in your city.

Moonrise timings for Sharad Purnima 2025 (city-wise list)

According to information provided by Drik Panchang and local astronomy charts, the following are the approximate moonrise times for major Indian cities on October 6, 2025:

City Moonrise Time New Delhi 5:27 PM Mumbai 5:49 PM Kolkata 5:24 PM Chennai 5:39 PM Bengaluru 5:42 PM Hyderabad 5:36 PM Ahmedabad 5:44 PM Lucknow 5:31 PM Nashik 5: 43 PM Varanasi 5: 04 PM Chandigarh 5: 27 PM Noida 5:26 PM

Why moonrise matters on Sharad Purnima

Typically, followers start their rituals only after the moon has risen. People come together on terraces, courtyards, and temple premises to recite prayers, sing mantras, and place bowls of kheer in the moon's light. The moonrise is symbolic of peace, prosperity, and clarity, virtues of Goddess Lakshmi, who is also adored during this night.

Even if you're not doing rituals, taking a few quiet minutes in moonlight, barefoot walking, meditation, or writing can also feel immensely renewing.

Sharad Purnima: the night of quiet and thankfulness

In a world that moves at a frenzied pace, Sharad Purnima brings an unlikely opportunity to slow down, breathe, and gaze upwards. Whether you're in Mumbai witnessing the moonlight dance over the sea, or in Lucknow basking in its light from your balcony, the message is one: light pierces through darkness.

So when the full moon bursts this October 6, allow its silver serenity to fill you with thankfulness, with tranquillity, and with silent joy.

Watching the moon on Sharad Purnima can be an incredibly spiritual experience. It is a moment of peace that can make you feel connected with the higher power of nature. Sharad Purnima is a day to be celebrated with your loved ones!

Also read: Sharad Purnima 2025 kheer timing: Best time to place kheer under moonlight and take it back