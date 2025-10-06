Sharad Purnima 2025 kheer timing: Best time to place kheer under moonlight and take it back Wondering when to keep or remove kheer on Sharad Purnima 2025? Place it after 10:54 pm on October 6 and take it back before sunrise for the best results.

New Delhi:

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ashwin Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 pm on October 6, 2025 and ends at 9:16 am on October 7, 2025. Hence, Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The moonrise is expected around 5:31 pm, but Bhadra Kaal will last until 10:53 pm. Because this period is considered inauspicious, devotees must place the kheer only after 10:54 pm, when the favourable muhurat begins.

Best Time to Place Kheer Under Moonlight

After 10:54 pm on October 6, devotees prepare rice kheer with milk and sugar and keep it in the open air to absorb the moon’s divine rays.

Cover the dish with a mesh cloth or sieve to protect it from insects.

It is believed that the moon on Sharad Purnima is endowed with 16 divine phases and emits nectar-like energy that enhances the spiritual and healing properties of the kheer.

Correct Time to Remove Kheer on Sharad Purnima 2025

As per scriptures, the kheer should be removed before sunrise, preferably during Brahma Muhurat (4:39 am-5:28 AM) on October 7. Ensure that sunlight does not touch the dish because it reduces its divine effect.

After removing the kheer, offer it first to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This ritual is said to remove obstacles, improve health and bring peace and prosperity into the home.

FAQs on Sharad Purnima kheer timing

Q1. When to keep kheer on Sharad Purnima 2025?

After Bhadra Kaal ends at 10:53 pm; place the kheer under moonlight after 10:54 pm on 6 October 2025.

Q2. When should I remove the kheer the next morning?

Before sunrise, preferably during Brahma Muhurat (4:39 am-5:28 AM), to retain its spiritual energy.

Q3. Why keep kheer under the moonlight?

The moon on Sharad Purnima is believed to emit nectar-like rays that bless the kheer with purity and healing properties.

Q4. What to do after removing the kheer?

Offer it to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, then consume it as prasadam for peace and prosperity.

Q5. What happens if the kheer is left after sunrise?

The divine effect is believed to weaken once sunlight touches it, so it should be taken in before sunrise.