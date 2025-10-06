Sharad Purnima 2025: What to donate on this full moon night for wealth and blessings Sharad Purnima 2025, on October 6, marks the night of Goddess Lakshmi and moon worship. Know what to donate for prosperity and divine blessings.

New Delhi:

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6 (Monday). This sacred full moon marks the night when Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Chandra bless devotees with health, wealth and happiness.

On this day, people perform Lakshmi puja, prepare kheer under moonlight, and make auspicious donations such as rice, white clothes, diyas, and jaggery to invite prosperity and peace.

Also Read: Sharad Purnima 2025 timings: Purnima tithi, Brahma Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam

Sharad Purnima 2025: Date and significance

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima, is observed every year on the full moon of the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2025, Sharad Purnima will fall on October 6.

It is believed that on this night, the Moon is at its fullest brightness, and its rays carry healing and nourishing energy. Devotees stay awake for Chandra darshan, perform Lakshmi puja, and prepare kheer as a divine offering.

Spending time in the moonlight and donating sacred items on this night are said to bring wealth, health, and spiritual peace.

1. Donate diyas for happiness and prosperity

Lighting lamps or performing Deepdan (diya donation) is considered one of the most auspicious acts on Sharad Purnima. You may light diyas in temples or float them in sacred rivers and ponds.

It is believed that offering light to the divine attracts the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and also pleases one’s ancestors. Deepdan symbolises the removal of darkness and obstacles, ushering happiness and prosperity into your home.

2. Donate grains for abundance

Offering grains such as rice and wheat on Sharad Purnima brings abundant blessings. Donating rice pleases the Moon God (Chandra Dev), while offering wheat invokes the blessings of the Sun God (Surya Dev).

This act ensures that the household never runs out of food or wealth, signifying endless abundance and contentment.

3. Donate clothes for spiritual fulfilment

Sharad Purnima is also a good time to donate white clothes to those in need, especially in orphanages or old-age homes. White garments symbolise purity and calmness, and donating them on this sacred night brings inner peace and spiritual satisfaction.

Such acts of kindness are said to help one progress on the path of dharma and compassion.

4. Offer kheer for Goddess Lakshmi’s grace

Kheer plays a central role in Sharad Purnima rituals. Devotees prepare it and leave it under moonlight overnight, absorbing the cool rays of the full moon. It is then consumed as prasad for good health and vitality.

Additionally, donating kheer on this night is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring that wealth and fortune never leave your home.

5. Donate jaggery for sweet relationships

Donating gur (jaggery) on Sharad Purnima is another powerful ritual. It is believed to bring sweetness to relationships and harmony within families.

Moreover, this offering also brings financial growth and positive energy, helping devotees strengthen both emotional and material bonds.

Also Read: Sharad Purnima 2025: What to do and what to avoid on this auspicious full moon night

Spiritual takeaway

Sharad Purnima 2025 is not just a celebration of moonlight; it is a reminder to share, give and express gratitude. Performing donations (daan) such as diyas, grains, clothes, kheer and jaggery brings balance and abundance in all spheres of life — material, emotional and spiritual.

FAQs about Sharad Purnima 2025

Q1. When is Sharad Purnima 2025?

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6, 2025 (Monday).

Q2. What is done on Sharad Purnima night?

Devotees perform Lakshmi puja, observe Chandra darshan, prepare kheer, and make auspicious donations.

Q3. Why is kheer kept under the moonlight?

Kheer is believed to absorb healing energy from moon rays, bringing good health and blessings when consumed.

Q4. What should be donated on Sharad Purnima?

It is auspicious to donate diyas, rice, wheat, clothes, kheer, and jaggery for prosperity and divine blessings.

Q5. Which goddess is worshipped on Sharad Purnima?

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings for wealth, peace, and success.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not certify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.)