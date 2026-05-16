Shani Jayanti 2026: Powerful remedies believed to reduce Shani-related doshas

New Delhi:

In Hindu beliefs, Shani Dev is regarded as the giver of karmic results, someone who rewards or challenges people according to their actions. Because of this, Shani Jayanti is considered an especially important day for devotees seeking relief from obstacles, stress and ongoing life struggles.

This year’s Shani Jayanti in 2026 is being viewed as spiritually significant by astrologers because of a rare planetary combination forming after nearly 13 years. Many believe the occasion could become particularly important for people dealing with Shani Sade Sati, Dhaiya or prolonged personal difficulties.

Rare Shani Jayanti coincidence formed after 13 years

According to astrology traditions, Shani Jayanti falling on a Saturday itself is considered highly auspicious because Saturday is already dedicated to Shani Dev.

Experts say a similar alignment was last seen around 13 years ago.

Apart from this, several other auspicious yogas are also expected to form together on Shani Jayanti this year. These include Budhaditya Yog created by the Sun and Mercury conjunction, along with Gajkesari Yog, Shash Mahapurush Yog and Saubhagya Yog.

Astrologers believe worship performed during this rare combination may help devotees receive blessings from Shani Dev more quickly.

People dealing with Sade Sati and Dhaiya may benefit

For people currently going through Shani Sade Sati or Shani Dhaiya, this occasion is considered especially important.

It is believed that worshipping Shani Dev with proper rituals on this day may help reduce the negative effects linked to Saturn-related doshas.

Those struggling with mental stress, financial problems or health-related concerns are often advised to use this period for prayer, meditation and spiritual remedies.

Many devotees also observe fasts and perform special pujas seeking relief from obstacles and delays in life.

Remedies believed to please Shani Dev

Several traditional remedies are associated with Shani Jayanti.

Lighting a mustard oil diya and adding black sesame seeds to it is considered beneficial on this day. Devotees also recite the Shani Chalisa and chant the mantra “ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः” for peace, prosperity and relief from difficulties.

These practices are believed to help calm the effects associated with Shani dosha.

Donation and charity are considered highly important

Charity is also given special importance on Shani Jayanti.

Donating black clothes, black urad dal, umbrellas or footwear to needy people is considered auspicious according to traditional beliefs.

Many devotees additionally offer water beneath a peepal tree and perform seven circumambulations around it. It is believed this may help reduce both Pitru Dosha and Shani Dosha.

Important precautions during Shani Dev worship

Astrology traditions also mention certain precautions while worshipping Shani Dev.

Devotees are advised not to look directly into the eyes of Shani Dev’s idol and instead offer prayers while focusing on the feet.

Keeping the mind calm, maintaining satvik food habits and praying with sincerity and faith are also considered important during the worship rituals.

According to belief, genuine devotion and disciplined conduct are the key elements associated with seeking protection from Shani Dev’s harsh effects.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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