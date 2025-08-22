Shani Amavasya 2025: Date, puja vidhi, significance and mistakes to avoid Shani Amavasya falls on 23 August 2025. Discover its rituals, dos and don’ts, and the spiritual significance of this powerful day.

Amavasya, or the new moon day, is considered spiritually powerful in Hinduism. On this day, devotees worship ancestors and seek blessings for peace and prosperity. When Amavasya coincides with a Saturday, it is known as Shani Amavasya, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shani Dev.

This year, Shani Amavasya falls on Saturday, 23 August 2025. On this day, people take holy baths, perform Shradh-Tarpan rituals, and worship Shani Dev to seek relief from Shani Dosh and invite auspiciousness into their homes.

Shani Amavasya 2025 date and timing

Date: Saturday, 23 August 2025

Saturday, 23 August 2025 Tithi begins: 22 August 2025, 11:55 AM

22 August 2025, 11:55 AM Tithi ends: 23 August 2025, 11:35 AM

Since the Amavasya Tithi is present at sunrise on 23 August, the observance is marked on this day.

Importance of worshipping Shani Dev on Shani Amavasya

Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani Dev, and when Amavasya falls on this day, it becomes especially significant. Devotees believe that worshipping Shani Dev with proper rituals helps in overcoming Shani Dosh, removes obstacles, and brings protection from hardships.

Donating sesame seeds, black cloth, and oil is considered highly auspicious.

Rituals performed on Shani Amavasya

Take a bath in a sacred river or pond.

Perform Shradh-Tarpan rituals for ancestors.

Offer water to Surya Dev and pray to Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

Worship Lord Shani with black sesame, mustard oil, and light a diya.

Perform charity—donating food, clothes, or oil is considered meritorious.

Mistakes to avoid on Shani Amavasya

According to scriptures, some actions must be avoided on this day to prevent inauspicious results:

Do not buy oil or sesame seeds on this day—donate them instead. Avoid non-vegetarian food or alcohol, as it is believed to anger Shani Dev. Do not buy salt—it is linked to financial instability. Avoid cutting hair or nails, as it may invite Shani Dosh. Refrain from quarrels or insulting elders, which reduces the blessings of the day.

Shani Amavasya on 23 August 2025 is an important opportunity to honour ancestors and seek blessings from Lord Shani. By observing the right rituals and avoiding the common mistakes mentioned, devotees can invite prosperity, reduce hardships, and maintain peace in their lives.

