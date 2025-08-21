Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja samagri, and vrat vidhi you must know Hartalika Teej 2025 is on 26 August. From vrat muhurat to puja vidhi, here’s everything women must know to celebrate with devotion and blessings.

New Delhi:

Hartalika Teej is a hallmark occasion for both married and unmarried women in the north of India. The day is truly sacred in worship of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women fast for nirjala vrat on this day, give puja, and pray for a happy marital life.

The holy books mention Hartalika Teej as an observance of fasting for marital bliss. It is believed that women who observe this fast sincerely with all their heart receive the blessings of Goddess Parvati. Further, this fast is supposed to bind the marriage relationship between a husband and wife even in their future lives.

Hartalika Teej 2025 date and muhurat

Festival Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 Tritiya Tithi Begins: 25 August 2025, 12:35 PM

25 August 2025, 12:35 PM Tritiya Tithi Ends: 26 August 2025, 1:55 PM

26 August 2025, 1:55 PM Vrat & Puja Muhurat: 26 August 2025 (as per Udaya Tithi)

Why is Udaya Tithi Important?

In Hindu traditions, fasts and festivals are usually observed according to the sunrise tithi. Since 26 August is the sunrise tritiya, devotees will observe Hartalika Teej on this day.

Step-by-step Hartalika Teej vrat vidhi

Morning rituals

Wake up before sunrise, take a holy bath, and wear clean traditional clothes (preferably green or yellow). Women observing the fast should take a sankalp (pledge) to complete the vrat with devotion.

Puja preparations

Clean the puja area and decorate it with rangoli, flowers, and lamps.

Install idols or images of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha under a canopy or decorated mandap.

Prepare a small clay idol of Parvati (if possible) and place it beside Shiva.

Evening Puja Vidhi

Light a diya (oil lamp) and incense sticks. Offer water, milk, honey, curd, and ghee in the form of panchamrit to Lord Shiva. Adorn Goddess Parvati with sindoor, bangles, bindi, and mehendi as a symbol of marital bliss. Offer bilva patra, dhatura, flowers, fruits, and seasonal sweets. Recite or listen to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, describing the union of Shiva and Parvati. Perform aarti and conclude with prayers for happiness, long life, and prosperity.

Complete puja samagri list for Hartalika Teej

Here’s the complete list of items required for the puja:

Clay or metal idols of Shiva-Parvati and Ganesha

Sindoor, bangles, kumkum, mehendi, bindi

Bilva patra (bel leaves), dhatura flowers, and fresh flowers

Fruits (banana, apple, pomegranate, seasonal offerings)

Sweets like ladoo, kheer, and ghevar

Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar)

Puja thali with diya, incense sticks, and kalash

Rangoli colours, decorative clothes, and puja cloth (red or yellow)

Significance and story behind Hartalika Teej

According to legend, Goddess Parvati performed intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Impressed by her devotion, Shiva accepted her as his consort.

Hartalika Teej symbolises devotion, sacrifice, and marital harmony. Women believe that by observing this vrat with pure devotion, they receive the blessings of Goddess Parvati for a blissful married life and unmarried girls are blessed with an ideal life partner.