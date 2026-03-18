Dhurandhar The Revenge: Canada PM, Finland President discuss Aditya Dhar's film while jogging; clip goes viral

New Delhi:

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is getting all the attention online. A video going viral shows him jogging in London’s Hyde Park with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, but what caught people’s eye is their conversation. The two global leaders were heard casually talking about Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

The clip, posted on Stubb’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, features both leaders running alongside their spouses. The video went viral after several viewers were surprised to see an easy, off-the-cuff reference to what has been described as India’s biggest film of 2025.

Global leaders discuss Dhurandhar

During their run, Mark Carney asked Alexander Stubb about his recent spike in Instagram attention in India after his recent visit to the country, saying, “How was your Insta thing in India?” Stubb responded, "It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah."

The Finnish President replied by saying, “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all. But yeah.” The short exchange soon went viral. Watch the video here:

What did Alexander Stubb say about Dhurandhar during his visit to India?

Earlier this month, Stubb had revealed that he watched Dhurandhar before travelling to India, following a recommendation from his son. He spoke about connecting with the film’s theme of fighting terrorism and said he was looking forward to its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. Of course, that was one part of the narrative of that movie. Happy to fight against terrorists and look forward to watching the sequel on March 19.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Release date and duration

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is opening to fewer shows in select cities and theatres on March 18 as a part of paid previews. The film will release worldwide on March 19. After implementing cuts suggested by CBFC, the duration of Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands at 3 hours and 49 minutes.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: From CBFC cuts to ticket prices, all about the film's early buzz