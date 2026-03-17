Sehri time today, March 18: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan mornings feel different. Quieter, softer, almost paused. While most of the world is still asleep, there is already movement in kitchens, low lights, the sound of water running, maybe a kettle on. It is not rushed. Just intentional.

Sehri sits at the centre of that moment. It is the pre-dawn meal, finished before the Fajr prayer. And like Iftar, it does not follow a fixed clock. It shifts with the sunrise, which means timings vary slightly from city to city. Sometimes by a few minutes. Still important when you are watching the clock closely.

Sehri time in Lucknow on March 18, 2026

In Lucknow, Sehri is expected to end at 4:56 am. Most people prefer to finish eating a little earlier, just to avoid last-minute rush. Simple meals. Enough to carry through the day.

Sehri time in Delhi on March 18, 2026

For Delhi, Sehri time is around 5:09 am. Even within nearby regions, the timing shifts slightly. Not by much, but enough to keep an eye on.

Sehri time in Hyderabad on March 18, 2026

In Hyderabad, Sehri is expected to end at 5:10 am. Many rely on prayer apps or local mosque announcements to track the exact cut-off.

Sehri time in Mumbai on March 18, 2026

Mumbai sees a later Sehri time at 5:32 am. Its western location means sunrise arrives a bit later compared to other parts of the country.

Sehri time in Kolkata on March 18, 2026

In Kolkata, Sehri ends earlier, at 4:28 am. Being further east, the day starts sooner, which shortens the morning window.

Sehri time in Chennai on March 18, 2026

For Chennai, Sehri is expected to end at 5:04 am. Its timing sits somewhere in between eastern and western cities.

Sehri time in Srinagar on March 18, 2026

In Srinagar, Sehri is expected at 5:14 am. Northern regions often see gradual shifts in daylight as Ramadan progresses.

Sehri time in Bengaluru on March 18, 2026

In Bengaluru, Sehri ends around 5:15 am. The timing remains fairly aligned with several major metros.

What Sehri means during Ramadan

Sehri is more than just an early meal. It marks the beginning of the fast. Once the time passes and Fajr begins, the fast starts and continues until sunset.

The routine is usually simple. Eat, hydrate, pause. Some sit quietly for a bit. Some move straight into prayer. There is a calm to it. A kind of stillness before the day unfolds.

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