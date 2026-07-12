Keep seeing 11:11 everywhere? A numerology expert explains what it could mean

New Delhi:

Have you ever glanced at the clock only to find it reads 11:11? Or noticed the same number repeatedly on receipts, vehicle number plates or phone screens? While some may view them as mere coincidences, others believe these recurring numbers carry a deeper meaning. In recent years, numerology has seen an impressive revival, particularly among young people seeking self-awareness and spiritual growth.

From viral videos decoding angel numbers to discussions around life path numbers and destiny numbers, numerology has become one of the most popular wellness trends today. But what exactly is numerology, and why is everyone embracing it? According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, numerology is more about self-discovery than fortune-telling.

What is numerology?

Numerology is based on the belief that each number carries its own unique vibration or energy. Studying the numbers associated with a person's birth date and name is believed to provide insights into their personality, life path and potential.

"In numerology, the premise is that each number vibrates in its own particular way. Using the numbers related to one's date and name, we get insights into their personality, path in life and potential," says Gurudev Vikrant Jain.

Some of the most commonly used numbers in numerology include:

Angel numbers

Soul urge numbers

Destiny numbers

Life path numbers

Personality numbers

Among these, the Life Path Number is considered one of the most important because it is believed to reveal a person's talents and purpose in life.

Why is numerology trending again?

Numerologists cite several reasons behind the renewed interest in numerology.

Firstly, social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok are flooded with creators explaining the meanings behind angel numbers, birth numbers and daily numerology readings.

Through short videos, concepts that were once confined to books and seminars have become much easier to understand.

People are seeking self-awareness

With growing discussions around mental health and personal development, many individuals are looking for ways to better understand themselves. Numerology offers a simple framework for exploring personality traits, identifying strengths and discovering life goals.

Spiritual wellness is becoming increasingly popular

Practices such as yoga, meditation, mindfulness, Reiki, astrology and numerology are increasingly being embraced as part of a holistic lifestyle. Many people view these practices as tools for emotional balance and personal growth.

Numerology is creating career opportunities

The growing popularity of numerology has encouraged more people to study and practise it professionally, offering consultations and guidance to others.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons numerology has gained so much popularity is people's fascination with 11:11.

Whether it appears on a clock, a receipt, a vehicle number plate or a mobile phone screen, many believe repeatedly seeing 11:11 is a meaningful sign.

According to numerologists, 11:11 may symbolise:

Spiritual awakening

Increased awareness

A new beginning

Personal transformation

Alignment with your goals

"One of the things that many people use 11:11 for is to take time out, be mindful and align with their intentions. Though there could be different explanations to it, usually 11:11 becomes a representation of mindfulness and self-awareness," says Gurudev Vikrant Jain.

Is numerology capable of predicting your future?

One of the biggest myths about numerology is that it enables people to predict future events. However, experts believe numerology should be viewed as a symbolic or spiritual practice rather than a scientifically proven method of forecasting the future.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, many numerologists use this practice as a tool for guidance and self-reflection rather than treating it as a method of predicting future events.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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