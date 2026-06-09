Numerologist shares 5 simple habits that may help attract success and positivity

New Delhi:

Numerology and Vastu are often seen as guiding practices by people who want to improve their focus, confidence and decision-making. While some remedies can be elaborate, others involve simple daily habits.

Recently, numerologist and Vastu coach Arviend Sud shared an Instagram reel highlighting five small practices that, according to numerology and energy alignment principles, may help support success, clarity and personal growth.

Here is a closer look at the suggestions he shared.

1. Wear a wristwatch daily

According to Sud, wearing a wristwatch symbolises staying connected to time and discipline.

He advises people to wear a wristwatch regularly and avoid leather or rubber straps. From a numerology perspective, a wristwatch is believed to encourage qualities such as commitment, punctuality and focus, which are often associated with success.

2. Wear a crystal bracelet on your left hand

The second recommendation is to wear a crystal bracelet on the left hand.

According to the numerologist, crystals are believed to promote positive energy and mental clarity. While these beliefs are not supported by scientific evidence, many people wear crystal accessories as part of their spiritual or personal practices.

3. Move your vehicle slightly forward before reversing

One of the more unusual suggestions relates to driving.

Sud recommends moving your vehicle slightly forward before reversing it out of a gate or parking space.

According to his explanation, beginning with a forward movement is believed to encourage positive energy flow and symbolically represent progress before moving in another direction.

4. Avoid important tasks during certain time windows

Another recommendation focuses on timing.

The expert advises avoiding important decisions, major deals and significant phone calls during the period between 40 and 50 minutes past the hour. For example, if you plan to leave home for important work at 12:40 pm, he suggests waiting until 12:50 pm.

According to numerology beliefs, certain time windows may carry unfavourable vibrations and could contribute to delays or incomplete outcomes.

5. Choose colours according to your numerology number

The final tip involves selecting colours based on your driver number, also known as Mulank in numerology.

According to Sud:

Driver number 1: Avoid black.

Driver number 2: Prefer white and yellow; avoid black.

Driver number 3: Yellow is considered favourable.

Driver number 4: Prefer white and avoid black.

Numerology practitioners believe that colours can influence personal energy and help strengthen qualities associated with specific numbers.

Also read: 4 signs your home's energy may be out of balance, according to Vastu

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the informatio