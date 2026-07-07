Can the way you apply tilak affect your energy? Spiritual mentor explains their significance

New Delhi:

The application of Tilak has traditionally been an integral aspect of Hindu customs and practices and is commonly used during prayers, festivals and other religious events. Although it is common for people to use it as a mark of devotion, the following is a recent video posted by Jai Madaan, who is an astrologer and spiritual coach, explaining how, from her point of view, various fingers and types of tilak correspond to specific planets and elements.

It appears that every finger corresponds to some planet and element, and using appropriate tilaks can be helpful in developing certain qualities. These are traditional spiritual beliefs.

Thumb and red sindoor for courage

According to Jai Madaan, the thumb represents Mars and the fire element. She also associates it with Venus. She suggests applying red sindoor using the thumb and gently pressing the forehead for a few moments. According to her, this is believed to boost courage, confidence and inner strength.

Index finger and turmeric for mental clarity

The index finger is associated with Jupiter and the air element, says Jai Madaan. She recommends dipping the finger in turmeric (haldi) and applying the tilak in a circular motion. According to her, this practice is believed to improve mental clarity, wisdom and positive thinking.

Middle finger and vibhuti for discipline

Jai Madaan says the middle finger represents Saturn and the space element. She advises applying vibhuti (sacred ash), whether from a Shiva temple or a Sai Baba temple, using upward and downward strokes on the forehead.

According to her, this tilak is believed to encourage discipline, willpower and self-control.

Ring finger and saffron for grounding

The ring finger, according to Jai Madaan, is linked with grounding, humility and spirituality. She suggests dipping saffron (kesar) in water before applying it from left to right across the forehead. She claims this practice strengthens one's aura, enhances grounding and promotes spiritual growth.

Little finger and Tulsi juice for communication

According to Jai Madaan, the little finger represents Mercury and the water element. She recommends extracting fresh Tulsi juice and applying it in a circular motion, first clockwise and then anti-clockwise. According to her, this ritual is believed to improve communication skills and self-expression.

Jai Madaan concludes that these practices combine the symbolism of the five fingers, five planets and five elements to create positive energy.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.