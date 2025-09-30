Saraswati Puja 2025: Date, city-wise puja timings, rituals and significance Saraswati Puja 2025 falls on September 30 during Navratri. Check date, puja muhurat, city-wise timings and rituals to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Saraswati Puja 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, during Sharad Navratri Ashtami. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail on this day, and the Pradhan Saraswati Puja Muhurat will begin in the afternoon. Devotees worship Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, learning and arts, seeking her blessings for clarity of mind and knowledge.

There are two major occasions in the Hindu calendar when Saraswati Puja is observed:

Vasant Panchami (Magh Panchami, January–February) – widely celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

– widely celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Sharad Navratri (Ashwin month, September–October) – more popular in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Gujarat, Maa Saraswati is also worshipped during Diwali as Sharda Puja.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date and Muhurat

Date: Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 Tithi: Ashtami

Ashtami Goddess: Maa Saraswati

Maa Saraswati Main Puja Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha

Purva Ashadha Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Begins: 06:17 AM on 30 September 2025

06:17 AM on 30 September 2025 Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends: 08:06 AM on 1 October 2025

City-wise Saraswati Puja Timings 2025

Chennai: 15:35 – 17:59 (2h 24m)

15:35 – 17:59 (2h 24m) Thiruvananthapuram: 15:49 – 18:14 (2h 25m)

15:49 – 18:14 (2h 25m) Kolkata: 15:02 to 17:25 (2 hours 23 mins)

15:02 to 17:25 (2 hours 23 mins) Ahmedabad: 12:45 – 18:28 (5h 43m)

12:45 – 18:28 (5h 43m) Hyderabad: 15:42 – 18:06 (2h 24m)

15:42 – 18:06 (2h 24m) Bengaluru: 15:46 – 18:10 (2h 24m)

15:46 – 18:10 (2h 24m) New Delhi: 15:45 – 18:08 (2h 23m)

15:45 – 18:08 (2h 23m) Mumbai: 12:45 to 18:28 (5h 43m)

Rituals and Observance

During Saraswati Puja in Navratri, devotees observe one-day, three-day or four-day rituals depending on their tradition:

Saraswati Avahan – invoking the Goddess.

– invoking the Goddess. Saraswati Puja – main day of worship.

– main day of worship. Saraswati Balidan – symbolic sacrifice or offerings.

– symbolic sacrifice or offerings. Saraswati Visarjan – immersion of idol or conclusion of rituals.

Books, pens, and musical instruments are placed before the Goddess and worshipped. In schools and homes, children pray for knowledge and often avoid touching books until the Puja is completed. In South India, this also connects with Vidyarambham, where young children are introduced to learning.

To summarise, the Saraswati Puja 2025 date is 30 September 2025 (Tuesday). The Pradhan Saraswati Puja Muhurat falls in the afternoon under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra.