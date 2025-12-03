Russia-India agree to exchange troops, warships for military drills in major defence pact: Key features Russia’s lower house of parliament, approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (reLOS) agreement, just days before Putin’s state visit to New Delhi on December 4–5.

New Delhi:

A day after the Kremlin confirmed that major defence platforms including discussions on the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters and additional S-400 air defence systems are on the agenda for the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, Russia has moved swiftly to formalise a crucial military cooperation pact with India. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (reLOS) agreement, just days before Putin’s state visit to New Delhi on December 4–5.

Pact aims to boost strategic interoperability

The reLOS pact, originally signed on February 18 and forwarded for ratification last week by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, sets out the procedure for the deployment of military units, warships and aircraft between India and Russia. It also lays down the full spectrum of logistical support that both sides can offer each other from fuel and maintenance to berthing, supplies and operational assistance whenever required.

During the Duma’s plenary session, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the strategic value of the move, stating that the ratification marks another step toward deeper reciprocity and long-term cooperation.

The agreement will be applicable during joint military exercises, training missions, humanitarian assistance operations, natural or man-made disaster relief efforts and in any other situation mutually approved by both governments.

A note issued on the Duma’s official website said the ratification will simplify access to each other’s airspace and enable Russian and Indian naval vessels to make port calls with far greater ease. With Putin scheduled to land in New Delhi next week, the approval of the reLOS pact signals Moscow’s intent to reinforce its long-standing defence partnership with India.

S-400 and Su-57 stealth fighter jet deals on agenda

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday had confirmed that major defence agreements, including the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems, are expected to be discussed. "I have no doubt it will be discussed during the visit. The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during the coming Putin visit to India," Peskov said. Peskov said the importance of a bilateral relationship free from external interference. "We have to secure our relationship; we have to secure our trade that brings mutual benefit," he noted.

India was initially a major collaborator in the FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) programme, built around the Su-57 platform, and played a role in shaping requirements related to stealth, avionics, and engine upgrades. However, due to issues over cost, technology sharing, and performance shortfalls, India suspended its participation and later exited the project. Despite this, the Su-57 remains part of ongoing strategic dialogue between India and Russia.

India and Russia first signed an agreement for the S-400 system in 2018, a deal valued at $5 billion for five units of the advanced air defence platform. So far, three of the five squadrons have already been delivered.