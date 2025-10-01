Saraswati Puja 2025 date and timings in South India with Vidyarambham Here’s everything about Saraswati Puja 2025 in South India — date, time, rituals, Ayudha Puja, and Vidyarambham ceremony explained.

In South India, Saraswati Puja in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, along with Ayudha Puja. The next day, Thursday, October 2, 2025, marks the Vidyarambham ceremony, where children aged 4–5 are formally introduced to learning.

This day is considered highly auspicious across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, with special rituals dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, and arts.

What is Saraswati Puja in South India?

Saraswati Puja in South India is performed on the last day of Navratri, coinciding with Ayudha Puja. Unlike in North and Western India, where Saraswati is worshipped for four consecutive days, South Indians observe it mainly on one day.

Ayudha Puja is when people worship tools, instruments, vehicles, and weapons, seeking blessings for success and safety.

Saraswati Puja on the same day focuses on books, musical instruments, and learning materials placed before the goddess for divine blessings.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date and Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja in South India falls on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Saraswati Puja & Ayudha Pooja Timings (Nalla Neram):

Morning:

09:10 AM to 10:20 AM

10:40 AM to 11:50 AM

Evening:

04:30 PM to 05:30 PM

After 6:00 PM (no specific time limit)

These timings are considered most auspicious for performing Saraswati Puja rituals, Ayudha Puja, and prayers.

Vidyarambham Ceremony 2025

The Vidyarambham ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 2, 2025, the day after Saraswati Puja.

Vidyarambham literally means “beginning of learning.”

Children around 4–5 years old are formally introduced to education on this day.

A teacher, priest, or elder guides the child to write their first letters, often “Om” or “Hari Shri Ganapathaye Namah,” on a plate of rice or sand.

This tradition is very popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, symbolising the blessing of Goddess Saraswati for a lifelong journey of wisdom.

Difference Between North & South India Saraswati Puja

South India:

Saraswati Puja is on the last day of Navratri (October 1, 2025).

Observed alongside Ayudha Puja.

Vidyarambham ceremony follows the next day.

North & West India:

Saraswati Puja is observed for four days during Navratri.

Includes Saraswati Avahan, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Balidan, and Saraswati Visarjan.

This difference highlights the cultural diversity in the worship of Goddess Saraswati across India.

Rituals and Significance of Saraswati Puja 2025

Placing of Books and Instruments: Books, pens, and musical instruments are kept in front of the goddess for blessings.

Books, pens, and musical instruments are kept in front of the goddess for blessings. Ayudha Puja Rituals: Tools, vehicles, and machinery are cleaned, decorated, and worshipped.

Tools, vehicles, and machinery are cleaned, decorated, and worshipped. Vidyarambham: Marks the child’s formal start of education.

Marks the child’s formal start of education. Spiritual Meaning: Saraswati Puja is a prayer for knowledge, wisdom, creativity, and learning.

Culturally, this day emphasises respect for knowledge and tools that support one’s livelihood.

FAQs on 2025 Saraswati Puja in South India

Q1. When is Saraswati Puja 2025 in South India?

Saraswati Puja in South India will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Q2. What is the time for Saraswati Puja 2025?

Morning: 09:10 AM–10:20 AM, 10:40 AM–11:50 AM. Evening: 04:30 PM–05:30 PM; after 6 PM, no limit.

Q3. When is Vidyarambham ceremony 2025?

Vidyarambham will be performed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, across South India.

Q4. Is Saraswati Puja the same as Ayudha Puja in South India?

Yes, both are observed on the same day, symbolising respect for knowledge and tools.

Q5. How is Saraswati Puja different in North India?

In North India, Saraswati Puja lasts for four days, unlike the one-day observance in South India.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)