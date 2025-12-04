Swaraj Kaushal, ex-Mizoram governor and husband of late Sushma Swaraj, dies at 73 Senior advocate and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal passed away at 73 after being rushed to AIIMS with chest pain. His daughter Bansuri Swaraj shared a heartfelt tribute, while leaders including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta remembered his service to law and public life.

New Delhi:

Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal passed away on Thursday at the age of 73. Kaushal, husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, was the father of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj. "We are sorry to inform the sudden demise of former Governor of Mizoram, senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal," Delhi BJP said in a statement. According to party leaders, Kaushal complained of chest pain on Thursday afternoon and was immediately taken to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead. The family confirmed that the cremation will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Bansuri Swaraj shares emotional tribute

In a deeply emotional message on X, Bansuri Swaraj remembered her father's warmth, discipline and values that shaped her life. She wrote, "Your departure has descended upon us as the deepest pain in the heart yet the mind holds on the belief that you are now reunited with mother, in the presence of the almighty and eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead."

Leaders recall his legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences, calling the news of Kaushal’s demise heartbreaking. She recalled his invaluable contributions to public life and the legal field and said his service to the nation and society would always be remembered.