Sakat Chauth 2026 moonrise time: City-wise timings for January 6 Sakat Chauth will be observed on January 6, 2026. Here’s why moonrise timing matters for the vrat and a city-wise list to help devotees break their fast correctly.

The Sankashti Chauth fast is observed on the fourth day of the dark fortnight of every month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day. ​​The fourth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Magha is also celebrated as Sakat Chauth. The festival of Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Sakat Mata, and on this day, mothers observe a fast for the well-being of their sons.

With the coming of winter evenings and variable visibility, most believers feel that the timing of the moonrise should be checked in advance so that the fast can be kept in a calm and clear mind. Let's get into the details of moon rise timing of different cities to break the Sankashti Chaturthi fast.

Sakat Chauth January 2026 date and tithi

Sakat Chauth is being observed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The fast is observed on the Chauth tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day and perform Ganesh puja in the evening before moonrise.

Why moonrise timing is important for Sakat Chauth vrat

Unlike many other fasts, the Sakat Chauth vrat is broken only after moon darshan. Devotees offer water (arghya) to the moon and then pray to Lord Ganesha before consuming food. Breaking the fast before moonrise is considered incomplete. This is why knowing the exact moonrise time for your city is essential, especially during the winter months when visibility can vary due to weather conditions.

Sakat Chauth 2026 city-wise moonrise timings

City Moonrise Time (Approx.) Delhi 08:54 PM Mumbai 09:23 PM Kolkata 08:15 PM Chennai 08:59 PM Bengaluru 09:10 PM Hyderabad 09:02 PM Jaipur 09:03 PM Ahmedabad 09:20 PM Pune 09:20 PM Chandigarh 08:54 PM

(Note: Moonrise timings may vary slightly based on local conditions and astronomical calculations. Devotees are advised to confirm timings with a local Panchang or temple authority.)

How to observe Sakat Chauth vrat: rituals and puja vidhi

The vrat starts at the time of sunrise and ends at moonrise. The devotees typically take a bath at dawn, wear fresh clothes, and also take a sankalp that they will keep a fast. In the evening, they worship Lord Ganesha with modak, til (sesame seeds), jaggery, flowers, and durva grass. They also offer arghya at moonrise. The fast is then broken with sattvik food.

What to do if the moonrise is delayed or not visible

Sometimes, due to the presence of clouds or fog, the moon might not be visible at the right time. Therefore, in such instances, the devotees are recommended to be patient and trust the timing mentioned under the moonrise heading in Panchang. If the visibility remains poor, the prayers can still be offered facing the direction of the moon during the prescribed time. The intention and devotion behind the vrat are considered most important.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional Panchang calculations. Timings may vary slightly by location. Readers are advised to verify details with local religious authorities.)