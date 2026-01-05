Sakat Chauth in January 2026: Auspicious timings, puja samagri and moon worship rules Sakat Chauth 2026 is observed with nirjala vrat and evening puja. Check auspicious timings, puja method, samagri list and moon worship rules.

New Delhi:

Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Sakat Chauth, a very significant day. On this day, ladies fast without drinking to pray for their children's long and happy lives. Nearly every region of India celebrates this holiday. Another name for it is Sankashti Chaturthi. During this fast, women listen to the Sakat Katha and perform rituals in the evening to worship Lord Ganesha.

They then finish their fast by drinking water after presenting Arghya to the moon at night. On this day, sweet potatoes, seasonal fruits, and laddus made of sesame and jaggery are offered to Lord Ganesha. Let us explain Sakat Chauth's auspicious timing and way of worship.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Auspicious Time

The main Sakat Chauth puja is performed in the evening. During this puja, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with rituals and the story of Sakat Chauth is also heard. Let us tell you the auspicious times for Sakat Chauth on January 6, 2026:

Brahma Muhurta: 05:26 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM

Vijay Muhurta: 02:11 PM to 02:53 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 05:36 PM to 06:04 PM

Amrit Kaal: 10:46 AM to 12:17 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:54 AM, January 7

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 07:15 AM to 12:17 PM

Sakat Chauth Puja Materials

Ganesha idol, red flowers, 21 bundles of Durva grass, wooden platform on which the idol of Lord Ganesha will be installed, sacred thread, betel nut, betel leaf, yellow cloth to be spread on the platform, cow ghee, lamp, incense, Ganga water, mehndi, vermilion, cloves, roli, abir, gulal, cardamom, Akshat, turmeric, mauli, Ganga water, 11 or 21 sesame laddus, modak, fruits, Kalash, milk to offer to the moon, sugar, perfume and Sakat Chauth Katha book.

Sakat Chauth Puja Method

On the day of Sakat Chauth fast, wake up before sunrise in the morning, take a bath and then wear clean clothes.

If possible, wear red clothes on this day.

After taking a bath, you should start the puja and take a vow of fasting by holding Akshat and flowers in your hand.

After this, offer these Akshat and flowers to Lord Ganesha.

At the place of worship, keep jaggery and sesame laddus, sweet potatoes, incense, sandalwood, water in a copper pot and seasonal fruits.

Be sure to keep the idol of Goddess Durga at the place of worship.

The main puja of this fast is performed in the evening, hence take a bath again before the evening puja.

Then light a ghee lamp in front of the idol of God.

Apply a tilak to the gods and goddesses and offer water.

Chant mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Then listen to the story of Sakat Chauth.

After the story, perform aarti of Lord Ganesha and offer him food.

Then at night, offer arghya to the moon and offer food.

Break your fast after worshipping the moon.

How to worship the moon on Sakat Chauth

After the moon rises, first offer water to the moon. Remember to include a little Ganga water, some raw milk, white sesame seeds, whole grains, and flowers. After offering water, offer incense and a lamp to the moon. After this, offer food and circumambulate the moon three times.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Sakat Chauth 2026: Correct date, moonrise time, puja vidhi and vrat significance