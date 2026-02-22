Ramadan 2026 Iftar time today: Check February 22 sunset Roza opening timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

New Delhi:

Ramadan 2026 Iftar timing today (February 22): Ramadan is a period of devotion, patience, and reflection for Muslims worldwide. While observing Ramadan, Muslims fast from Sehri to Iftar, which is the evening meal that brings families and communities together. As the sunset timings differ in various regions, the Iftar timings also differ from city to city.

As Ramadan 2026 progresses, Muslims observing Roza keep a close eye on the sunset timings to break their fast at the right time. Below are the Iftar timings for major Indian cities on Saturday, February 22, 2026.

Ramadan 2026 Iftar timing today (February 22)

City Iftra timing Noida 06:15 PM Delhi 06:16 PM Jaipur 06:23 PM Howrah (Kolkata region) 05:37 PM Jammu 06:22 PM Mumbai 06:41 PM Hyderabad 06:20 PM Thiruvananthapuram 06:33 PM Ajmer 06:28 PM Bengaluru 06:27 PM

The breaking of the fast by Muslims has always been done after sunset, with dates and water being the first items consumed, as was the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad. The iftar meal that follows can vary from one household to another.

Why Iftar timings differ across cities

The iftar time is marked at the Maghrib prayer time, which is the sunset prayer time. However, since the Indian territory spans different longitudes and regions, the sunset time is earlier in the eastern part of the country and later in the western part.

It is advised that Muslims check the local mosque announcements or prayer calendars for the right times.

Significance of Iftar during Ramadan

The fasting in Ramadan is from dawn to dusk as an expression of spiritual education and gratitude. Fasting improves self-control, empathy, generosity, and reflection. Iftar is not only a meal; it is also a social occasion. Families gather together, mosques organise community iftar meals, and social welfare organisations distribute food to the needy.

Ramadan evenings in India are a treat to watch as markets light up with Ramadan food, sweets, and lights.

A reminder for those observing Roza

Though sunset is the time to break the fast, religious scholars recommend that one should always remain mindful and perform Maghrib prayers before eating a full meal. The timings may slightly differ depending on the calculations or announcements, so one should check the timings from the nearby mosques or calendars.

As the days of Ramadan go by, every Iftar session becomes a time of gratitude, reflection, and togetherness.