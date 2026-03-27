Ram Navami 2026: Perform Shri Ram puja at this auspicious time today; find rituals and aarti here

New Delhi:

Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country today, and it carries a slightly layered meaning. It is not just the last day of Chaitra Navratri. It is also the day believed to mark the birth of Lord Rama. So you get both energies together. Devotion to Maa Siddhidatri on one side, and the celebration of Lord Ram’s birth on the other.

There is also a specific timing to it, which people tend to follow quite closely. According to beliefs, Lord Rama was born in the afternoon, under Karka lagna and Punarvasu nakshatra. That is why the midday period is considered the most important for worship. Not early morning. Not late evening. Right in the middle of the day.

Ram Navami 2026 puja muhurat and timing

As per the Hindu calendar, the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra began on March 26 at 11:48 AM and ended on March 27 at 10:06 AM.

Because of the Udaya tithi rule, Ram Navami is being observed on March 27.

Puja muhurat: 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM

Ram Janm timing: 12:27 PM

It is believed that offering prayers during this time is especially auspicious and may fulfil wishes.

How to perform Ram Navami puja at home

Navratri usually involves nine days of worship dedicated to Maa Durga. On the ninth day, after kanya pujan, many people conclude their fast and rituals. But alongside that, worshipping Lord Rama on this day is also considered highly beneficial.

The process is quite simple. No need to overcomplicate it.

Clean a quiet space at home and set up Ram Darbar

Light a ghee diya

Offer yellow flowers, fruits and panchamrit

Tulsi leaves are considered especially auspicious

Offer sweets or fruits as bhog

To complete the ritual, chant “Om Ram Ramaya Namah”. Some also choose to read the Bal Kand from Ramcharitmanas. The idea is to keep the environment calm and focused. That matters more than anything else.

Shri Ram Ji Ki Aarti

श्रीरामचन्द्र कृपालु भजमन, हरण भव भय दारुणम्।

नवकंज लोचन, कंज मुख, कर कंज, पद कंजारुणम्॥

कंदर्प अगणित अमित छबि, नवनील नीरद सुन्दरम्।

पट पीत मानहु तड़ित रुचि शुचि, नौमी जनक सुतावरम्॥

भजु दीनबन्धु दिनेश दानव, दैत्य वंश निकन्दनम्।

रघुनन्द आनन्दकन्द कोशल चन्द, दशरथ नन्दनम्॥

सिर मुकुट कुण्डल तिलक चारु, उदारु अंग विभूषणम्।

आजानुभुज शर चाप धर, संग्राम जित खर-दूषणम्॥

इति वदति तुलसीदास, शंकर शेष मुनि मन रंजनम्।

मम हृदय कंज निवास कुरु, कामादि खल दल गंजनम्॥

॥दोहा॥

मनु जाहिं राचेऊ मिलिहि सो बरु, सहज सुन्दर सांवरो।

करुना निधान सुजान सिलु सनेहू, जानत रावरो॥

एही भांति गौरी असीस सुनी, सिय सहित हिय हरषी अली।

तुलसी भवानी पूजि पुनी-पुनी, मुदित मन मन्दिर चली॥

At the end of it, the focus is quite simple. Keep things sincere. Follow the timing if you can. And let the day feel a bit more intentional than usual.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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