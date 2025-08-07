Raksha Bandhan 2025: Mantras to chant while tying Rakhi for divine blessings This Raksha Bandhan, make your Rakhi tying ritual more meaningful with sacred mantras and easy steps that bring divine energy and blessings.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is regarded as an illustration of the love between a brother and sister. This year, the Sawan month's full moon (Purnima) will be held on August 9. The importance of sweetness and power in the sibling bond is demonstrated by the festival.

On the auspicious day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrist and offer prayers to God for his long life and protection. In return, the brother promises to always protect his sister. To make the occasion more precious, many sisters repeat a certain mantra while tying the Rakhi. Now, during Raksha Bandhan, you can also chant the following mantras.

Powerful mantras to chant during Raksha Bandhan

1. "Yena baddho Bali raajaa, daanavendro mahaabalah

Tena twaam pratibadhnaami raksha maa chala maa chala."

Meaning: Like the great King Bali, I am trying this Rakhi with the same strength. Stay strong and never break, dear Raksha.

2. "Om bhur bhuvah swah

Tat savitur varenyam

Bhargo devasya dheemahi

Dhiyo yo nah prachodayaat."

Meaning: We ask God, who is as strong and brilliant as the sun, to direct our thoughts and keep us on the straight and narrow.

Meaning of Raksha Bandhan mantra for protection

Before beginning anything good, mantras are recited in Hinduism. They provide you with positive energy and help you relax and remove negative energy. A special blessing is added, and the thread becomes a protection for Raksha Sutra (protection thread) when a mantra is chanted while tying Rakhi.

Tips to make your Raksha Bandhan more spiritual

The sister should face east, and the brother west.

Put the tilak on the brother's forehead first.

Chant the mantra, tie the rakhi, and offer some sweets.

Perform aarti, which involves circling the plate with decorations.

Rakhi should always be tied on the brother's right hand.

ALSO READ: Rakhi making ideas for school competition: Easy, eco-friendly, and Tricolour DIYs